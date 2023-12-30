OFFERS
Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart Shocked by OG Anunoby Trade Between Raptors, Knicks

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 9:12 p.m.

The New York Knicks made a big move Saturday that left a couple of players stunned.

New York sent guards Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett as well as a second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for forward OG Anunoby, guard Malachi Flynn and center Precious Achiuwa.

The move surprised Knicks forward Josh Hart, who apparently found out the news after either sleeping in or waking up from a nap.

What I wake up to

— Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 30, 2023

Hart had been teammates with Quickley and Barrett since arriving in New York via trade last February.

The blockbuster trade also caught Quickley off guard. The 24-year-old was averaging 15.0 points in 24 minutes per game off the Knicks’ bench this season.

Oh my goodness….

— Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) December 30, 2023

The rest of the NBA world had plenty to say about the move:

Raptors went crazy I like that

— kuz (@kylekuzma) December 30, 2023

Guessing NYK’s next move will be flipping an expiring plus a protected first to Utah for Clarkson — just give him the old IQ minutes. And Utah needs to create PT for Sexton and George.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 30, 2023

I love this trade for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is an upgrade from RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley just wasn’t part of their future next to Jalen Brunson.

OG is one of the league’s best defenders, a good shooter, just steady all around. Basically what the Knicks hoped RJ could be…

— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 30, 2023

If two teams that are suing each other can manage to put aside their differences, then maybe there is hope for all of us. https://t.co/rlK48kvKX1

— Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) December 30, 2023

RJ Barrett grew up in Canada rooting for the Raptors. Now, he's heading back to play for his home team 🇨🇦

Full circle moment 🙏

(via @RjBarrett6) pic.twitter.com/QiDaEmkaD4

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2023
