How to get a free Royal Caribbean or Celebrity cruise

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

How to get a free Royal Caribbean or Celebrity cruise

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 2 p.m.

If you get a random email, phone call, or mailer about a free cruise that's not clearly from one of the major cruise lines or land-based casinos, be very wary. Offering free cruises has long been a popular scam designed to steal your personal information and credit card number.

Free cruises, however, are a very real thing. To get one, however, you have to be a player in cruise ship casinos. Every cruise line has a different formula for determining who gets free cruises.

Related: Royal Caribbean leans into 2 huge food-and-beverage trends

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report, however, has a refreshingly simple system for at least one of the two ways cruise ship gamblers can get a free cruise. That system, which the cruise line calls "Instant Rewards," is based on how many points a player earns on a single cruise and it has been implemented not just on the company's namesake brand, but also on its Celebrity Cruises line.  

Slot machines are the fastest way to earn points.

Image source&colon Daniel Kline&solTheStreet

How do Royal Caribbean and Celebrity passengers earn points?

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity track the points passengers earn on both individual sailings and for the casino year. The year-long points total determines your casino tier and each tier comes with certain benefits. Once you earn a tier in any given year, you hold onto it for the rest of that year and the entirety of the next one.

Points earned on a single cruise determine what sort of "Instant Reward" certificate a passenger will earn. On Royal Caribbean ships, you can start earning dollar-off certificates with as few as 400 points. If you can earn 1,500 points on a single cruise you get access to a small list of free cruises that are usually in the next few months.

As you earn more points, you will get access to better lists of cruises. Those lists are displayed via QR codes which can be found at the casino host desk in each cruise line's casino host desk.

The point totals needed can vary ship by ship and there's generally a different list for shorter sailings compared to longer ones. But, in a broad sense, when you earn more points, the available sailings get longer and your room may go from an interior to an oceanview, a balcony, or even a junior suite.

Points are earned based on the money you put at risk, not the money you lose. For every $5 bet on slot machines, you earn one point while video poker is $10 bet per point earned. Table games have a less opaque system but you generally earn 8-10 points per hour playing $15 blackjack.

How to use a free cruise

While other cruise lines offer the equivalent of Instant Rewards, the system is not as transparent. MSC and Virgin both have them but don't share how many points need to be earned.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity customers know exactly what they have coming to them and can track their progress on each cruise. The QR codes make it easy to see if a cruise they might want to book requires earning a certain amount of points.

To redeem a free cruise passengers generally have to call the Royal Caribbean or Celebrity casino within 30 days of getting off the ship. In many cases, a physical certificate will be left in your room on the last evening of your cruise, but it may not reflect your final earned reward.

In addition, both cruise lines offer free play and sometimes a higher tier of room to passengers who make a "Next Cruise" reservation before they leave the ship. That's essentially a placeholder deposit to secure your next cruise.

On Royal Caribbean, this can only be done through the company's app. The passenger pays a $200 deposit which will be applied against the taxes and port fees that still must be paid on a free cruise (with any extra going becoming onboard credit). On Celebrity passengers must fill out a form that authorizes a $100 per person deposit billed to your ship account that must be left at Next Cruise or with the casino host.

Once on land anyone who has earned a free cruise and made a Next Cruise reservation can book their trip from the available list by calling Royal Caribbean or Celebrity's casino. Cruises, however, only have so many casino rooms allotted so it is possible that you might not be able to book the exact cruise you want or may have to pay for an upgrade or accept a downgrade to get onboard.

In addition to Instant Rewards, both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity send some customers random free cruise offers. Neither cruise line shares how these are handed out, and sometimes players with higher tier levels who play more per cruise don't get offers while lesser players do.   

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: