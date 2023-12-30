OFFERS
‘How Eating 12 Grapes on New Year’s Eve Led to Me Finding My Soulmate'

Morgan McMurrin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 11:35 a.m.

There are many ways you can meet the love of your life. You can lock eyes with them in a library when you look up from reading a book and end up creating your very own love story. You can run into them while you’re out with your friends dancing the night away and be swept off your feet. You can even cross paths with them in your local park and start a conversation that ends up changing your life forever. However, have you ever thought about trying a New Year's Eve ritual in hopes that the stars will align and bring you together with your soulmate?

Well, that’s what Ohio native Caroline Thomson ended up doing to meet her real-life Prince Charming. “At the time, I was single for almost three years and everyone in my life was just waiting for the day when I’d find someone,” she tells Parade. “I was scrolling through TikTok and came across a video that mentioned an old wives’ tale about how eating grapes underneath a table on NYE could lead you to meet your person.”

The wives’ tale she saw was actually referring to a tradition observed in Spain where people believe that each grape represents a month in the year and that if you wish for love on each one during the last minute of the year, it’ll come true.

Related: 100 New Year Instagram Captions That Will Have Your Feed Perfectly Festive for 2024

While the idea sounded far-fetched and Thomson didn’t really want to romanticize it too much, she couldn’t help but be intrigued. “I don’t usually practice traditions, or believe in that type of stuff, but since I had nothing to lose, I decided to give it a try,” she explains. “I figured if it didn’t work, it would still be a good and funny memory to look back on.”

When December 31, 2022, finally rolled around, Thomson couldn’t keep her eyes off the clock. After all, she knew she only had one shot to get it right.

When it was almost midnight, she crawled under the kitchen table with a bowl of twelve grapes and waited for the right moment. However, even though she was fully committed, not everyone in her family was convinced it would work. “Everyone thought it was silly,” she reveals. “My family members laughed at me and my siblings thought it was the craziest thing. They kept saying I was doing spells, which was something I did not appreciate.”

Related: 55 Best New Year’s Eve Party Ideas To Ring in 2024 With a Bang

She ignored the chaos around her and when it was 11:59, she began to eat the grapes and wish on each one. “I just went into it thinking it would bring me love in the New Year, and since I have always wanted a partner who I would just click with, I ended up wishing to find easy love,” she confesses.

@carrie_thompson

10/10 recommend 🫢🫢

♬ love me like you - jasmine (harrison’s version) https://www.tiktok.com/@carrie_thompson/video/7306563777267240238

When she finished her last grape, Thomson says she didn’t suddenly feel any different, but she didn’t let that change her mindset. The next day, she went about her normal activities as usual. As the weeks and months began to go by, she remained single, but she didn’t lose hope. “Throughout 2023, it was constantly in the back of my head,” she admits.

Then, one night in May when she was at a friend’s birthday party, she was introduced to a guy named Gage. Little did she know, but at that moment she had just met her perfect match—and he had felt the magic between them too.

“I found out that Gage had whispered to my friend, 'I don’t know who that girl is, but she is so beautiful. I would put a ring on her finger,’” she shares.

After staying in touch with Gage and getting to know him, the two ended up dating and since then, Thomson says they have been inseparable. “When I realized we were both everything each other were looking for, my first thought was, ‘The grapes actually worked!’” she shares. “My whole life I have waited for a love like this. The girl who ate the grapes under the table that night would be very happy to hear what happened!”

@carrie_thompson

#stitch with @carrie soooo many people have been asking 😂🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

♬ original sound - carrie https://www.tiktok.com/@carrie_thompson/video/7309590852353985838

But what did Gage think about her taking part in the grape tradition to meet him? “He laughed and thought it was funny,” Thomson tells Parade.

Now with NYE approaching again, Thomson says if you haven’t had much luck dating, she definitely recommends you try what she did. “If my friends want to give this a try, I would love to see if it works for them! Then when they find their person, they would think, ‘Remember when I ate grapes under the table?’”

Next: What Is 'Lucky Girl Syndrome'? I've Tried Out the TikTok Trend—Here's How My Luck Changed

