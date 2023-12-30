Fans Roast Unbeaten Florida State for Horrendous Start to Orange Bowl vs. Georgia
The 2023 Orange Bowl is off to a rough start.
At halftime, the Georgia Bulldogs led 42–3 over the Florida State Seminoles. Georgia outgained Florida State 383 yards to 185, forced three turnovers and averaged 11.3 yards per pass in the first half.
That dreadful 30 minutes of football comes in the wake of Florida State not receiving a spot in the College Football Playoff despite its perfect 13–0 regular season, a snub that resulted in Florida lawmakers considering a protest and the university filing a lawsuit against the ACC.
To be fair, Florida State is playing without many key pieces on both sides of the ball, a list that extends much further than injured quarterback Jordan Travis.
But that didn’t prevent fans from weighing in on social media:
Maybe the CFB committee was doing Florida State a favor keeping them out of the playoff 😅 pic.twitter.com/J37PSUNXDq— MyBookie - Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) December 30, 2023
The Committee to Florida State fans pic.twitter.com/HNwMYjpd3L— B-Moe (@bmoe_careful) December 30, 2023
Florida State in civil court when the ACC presents this #OrangeBowl as evidence pic.twitter.com/8SHstpxNgA— Pete Jolicoeur (@PeteJolicoeur) December 30, 2023
Florida State at halftime— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/x2Vx6Z6Vph
Florida State: "We're going to sue because we were left out of the CFP"— Fliff Social Sportsbook (@fliff) December 30, 2023
Every Judge, Jury & Courtroom: pic.twitter.com/YpH9HwVCJM
Hope Florida State didn’t order that national championship banner… pic.twitter.com/tWxvsKuSgH— Strange Brew Coffeehouse (@SBCoffeehouse) December 30, 2023
FSU withdrawing its lawsuit at halftime… pic.twitter.com/I0IkTybZDr— Chris Pollone (@ChrisPollone) December 30, 2023
College Football World: “Hey, Florida State, you wanna show everyone why you should be playing in the BCS Playoffs?”— Sim.0 (@MGSimmons5280) December 30, 2023
FSU: “Nah, we’re good”#OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/pLGqpcNICc
