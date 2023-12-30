OFFERS
Donna Kelce Weighs in on Who Her Favorite Son Is 'Currently'

Carly Silva
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 8:06 p.m.

It can be hard for a parent to choose their favorite child, but for Donna Kelce, apparently, it's not so difficult. 

The mother of famous football brothers Jason and Travis Kelce recently gave an honest answer about where her two sons stand–despite always supporting their respective teams equally. 

The football mom, 71, who usually wears half Philadelphia Eagles merch and half Kansas City Chiefs merch to support both Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, was recently asked about her current favorite after previously admitting that her eldest had the #1 spot in her heart. 

During a special holiday episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis asked his mom, one of their special guests, if her favorite has changed since she last said it was Jason. But much to the tight end's disappointment, she lightheartedly replied, "Not yet." 

While Donna laughed, Travis exclaimed, "Ahhh, the burn!" and Jason reveled in the joy of being his mama's favorite. 

"I love you both just the same," she added in an attempt to do a little bit of damage control. 

But Travis admitted that it is "understandable" why Jason would be the favorite, as Donna previously stated it's because he has given her grandkids. The Eagles center is a father to three children: Wyatt Elizabeth, 4, Elliotte Ray, 2 1/2 and Bennett Llewellyn, 10 months, whom he shares with wife Kylie Kelce

Though Travis doesn't have any kiddos of his own yet, his relationship with superstar Taylor Swift has been on a fast track since the duo first hard-launched their relationship at one of his games in the fall. 

Since then, the 12-time Grammy winner, 34, has become somewhat of a regular in the Chiefs audience, often sitting with Donna at Arrowhead Stadium and cheering her man on from the crowd. 

The "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress and Pennsylvania native even ditched her usual team, the Eagles, when she began dating the athlete, so it's safe to say that while Travis may not be his mom's favorite, he is definitely Taylor's!

Next: The 'Special' Reason Why Donna Kelce Wears Her Chiefs and Eagles Bracelets on Game Day

