Saturday, Dec. 30
College Basketball World Mourns Ex-DePaul Coach Joey Meyer

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 7:18 p.m.

Former DePaul basketball coach Joey Meyer died Friday at the age of 74, the school announced.

Meyer played point guard at DePaul from 1967 to ’71 for his father, Ray Meyer, then joined the Blue Demons’ coaching staff after he graduated. Meyer spent a decade as an assistant coach, then took over as the program’s head coach in 1984 when his father retired following over 40 years at the helm.

Meyer led DePaul to a 231–158 record with seven NCAA tournament appearances, the second-most wins in program history behind his father, which included two trips to the Sweet 16. After DePaul fired Meyer in 1997, he went on to coach an ABA franchise and several NBA D-League teams. He also served as a college scout for the Los Angeles Clippers for seven seasons.

The college basketball community had great respect for Meyer, and many mourned the loss on social media.

A super guy in every way was JOEY MEYER - he represented ⁦@DePaulHoops in such a positive way . Now he joins his Dad up in Hoops Heaven - May Joey RIP⁩ - via @ESPN App https://t.co/N4IppMZBah

— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 30, 2023

Condolences to the Meyer Family on the passing of my former DePaul Coach Joey Meyer. His impact on my life as a player at DePaul is immeasurable but his friendship after my playing career was priceless. He leaves a legacy that can’t be matched. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/K9trd3aTvB

— David Booth (@DavidBooth4Real) December 30, 2023

Always enjoyed my conversations with Joey Meyer when he was coaching, as a broadcaster and scout. He was so genuine. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. https://t.co/0aMzsMOOqe

— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) December 30, 2023

We lost a really good man today - Coach Joey Meyer passed away . He battled and fought so very hard in his final days . Condolences to his wife, Barbara and his son, Brian and the entire Meyer family and DePaul University. pic.twitter.com/sk3IOmQpnF

— chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) December 30, 2023

RIP to former DePaul coach Joey Meyer.

Meyer led DePaul to the NCAA tourney 7 times in an 8-year stretch from 1984 to 1992. DePaul has gone just twice since 1992.

Meyer was also an assistant at DePaul for 11 years under his father, Ray, from 1974-1984.

— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 30, 2023

"If you're going to play 🏀 for DePaul University you are going to pull your pants up, tuck your shirt in, go to class and graduate. Otherwise, I will give you your transfer release today... ." Coach Joey Meyer pic.twitter.com/dsBatpK3mC

— Mayor Marcus Muhammad (@marcus4polytics) December 30, 2023

Joey Meyer was such a part of making @DePaulHoops a household name and when it came to how he treated a young coach like me when I was at @MSU_Basketball and @MarquetteMBB he couldn’t have been more humble , helpful and easy to learn from. His care for “Coach” was incredible. RIP

— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) December 30, 2023

Joey Meyer was at the epicenter of @DePaulHoops' success in the late 1970s and 1980s, yet never sought credit or accolades. EVER. His players loved and respected him, and he was an exemplary representative of my school. RIP, Joey; I'm so thankful that our paths crossed. 💙❤️😢

— Dan Evans (@DanEvans108) December 30, 2023

We join the basketball community in mourning the loss of Joey Meyer, a legendary coach who served as a Clippers college scout for seven seasons. https://t.co/vsIK8xqhJg

— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 30, 2023
