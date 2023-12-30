OFFERS
Christmas trees see second life in some places

Christmas trees in Prescott Valley can be disposed of in this dumpster at Mountain Valley Park on Nace Lane. (Debra Winters/Courier)

Debra Winters, The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 9:32 p.m.

With Christmas now behind us, it’s interesting to note that real trees are biodegradable allowing them to be recycled as mulch and other useable items.

The City of Prescott provides a seasonal service to residential, solid waste customers. The city’s collection trucks come through Prescott neighborhoods one time, from Monday, Jan. 8, until Friday, Jan. 12. Trees should be left curbside at 6 a.m. on the regularly scheduled collection day. Decorations, lights and stands must be removed from the tree, which should not be bagged.

Residential, solid waste customers can also dispose of their live trees for free at the Prescott Transfer Station, located at 2800 Sundog Ranch Road, just north of Prescott Lakes Parkway, off Highway 89, starting Monday, Jan. 1, through Saturday, Jan. 20, between the hours of 7 a.m. till 3 p.m.

And Christmas trees in Prescott eventually make their way to the transfer station where they get a second life, being put through the wood chipper with chips given back to the community for free, said Danielle Johnson, transfer station assistant. Pick up time is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“They’re popular, people come and grab them. They’re always available. Landscapers also drop them off too,” Johnson said. “It’s absolutely a great idea.”

Residents in Prescott Valley have a drop off location by the dog park at Mountain Valley Park located 8600 Nace Lane until Monday, Jan. 8, during park hours from 6 a.m. till 10 p.m.

However, nothing is done with the trees by the town at this time in terms of recycling.

“We provide two roll off dumpsters for citizens to use to dispose of their trees. But once the trees are placed in the dumpsters, Waste Management hauls them off,” said Nick Groblewski, parks supervisor for Prescott Valley.

For any questions, contact the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

And in Chino Valley, disposing of Christmas trees is done by a private entity as it is not included in trash pick-up. The main companies hired by residents include United Disposal, Best Pic Disposal, and Patriot Disposal, according to the parks and recreation department.

As for personal disposal of the trees, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) cautions against burning your Christmas tree in the fireplace or wood stove as Christmas trees can burn unpredictably, becoming overly hot, which can damage property, compromising the air quality in your home.

“Not all wood is suitable for wood stoves or fireplaces. We know it’s tempting to throw your Christmas tree on the fire, but we hope community members will choose seasoned firewood for their homes, keeping their families and their chimneys safe and sound,” CAFMA Fire Marshal Darrell Tirpak said.  

Reach Debra Winters by email at dwinters@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1111.

