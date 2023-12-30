Braves Acquire SP Chris Sale From Red Sox

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Braves Acquire SP Chris Sale From Red Sox

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 7:20 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are acquiring starting pitcher Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom, the team announced Saturday. Boston is also sending Atlanta money back as part of the deal.

Sale is a former seven-time All-Star pitcher who has struggled to stay healthy lately, appearing in just 31 games since 2019. He started 20 games for the Red Sox in 2023, his most since ’19, and accumulated a 4.30 ERA in 102 2/3 innings. Sale ends his Red Sox career as a key part to the team’s 2018 World Series championship team.

The lefty has one year and over $27 million left on his contract that also includes a $20 million club option for 2025. Sale also has a no-trade clause, which he waved for this transaction to go through.

The Red Sox will pay $17 million of Sale’s $27 million contract this season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier

Starter Chris Sale is being traded from the Red Sox to the Braves.

David Butler II&solUSA Today network

Grissom is a 22-year-old prospect who’s played in 64 games over the past two seasons, totaling five home runs and a .746 OPS. He was supposed to replace Dansby Swanson at shortstop in Atlanta last year but struggled in spring training and lost the competition to Orlando Arcia.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: