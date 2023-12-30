OFFERS
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff's Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Saturday, Dec. 30
Bralen Trice, Washington Disrespected by Underdog Status vs. Texas

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 1:29 a.m.

Despite being undefeated, No. 2 Washington (13–0) is listed as a four-point underdog in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 3 Texas (12–1) on Monday night at the Sugar Bowl.

Oddsmakers' shocking power rankings on the Huskies of late has left many analysts and sports bettors perplexed to say the least. In two of their last three games, Washington was installed as a one-point road underdog at Oregon State as well as 9.5-point underdogs against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship. 

Although they have emerged victorious in every game this season, including against the Ducks twice, the Huskies remain considerable underdogs heading into their Playoff showdown with Texas.

The Pac-12 champion Huskies are currently four-point underdogs in the their CFP showdown against Texas on Monday.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Junior defensive end Bralen Trice, who leads the club with five sacks this season, struggles to understand the disrespect of Washington being placed in the role of underdogs for the third time in the last four games.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson reported on Friday that Trice and his teammates are using the curious opinions of oddsmakers as extra motivation to play even harder.

“I think it’s crazy,” said Trice. “Just the level of disrespect we get, I can’t really understand it, but it helps us because it makes us have our backs against the wall as we go into these games, ready to play even harder because we are the underdogs. You don’t take anything for granted out there. We’re grateful to be in the position we’re at because of the hard work we put in. We can be the underdog. We can be on top, and we’ll come out with the win.”

Trice and the Huskies will have their chance to prove oddsmakers wrong yet again this season when they face off with the Longhorns in New Orleans at the Caesar Superdome. The Sugar Bowl kicks off at 8:45 pm ET on New Year’s Day.

