Arizona History: December 31- January 6

Photograph of United States Highway 66, near Bill Williams Mountain and Williams, Arizona in 1940. (Sharlot Hall Museum Memory Project/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 31

  • In 1908, Dr. James Douglas was named president of the Phelps Dodge Corp.
  • In 1914, 300 Arizona saloons reported a rush of business as they prepared to close at midnight in compliance with the new prohibition amendment.
  • In 1934, the second earthquake in two days shook Arizona with damage reported from Phoenix to Nogales.

Jan. 1

  • In 1875, four convicted murderers escaped from a jail in Tucson.
  • In 1877, the 9th Territorial Legislature, the last one to meet in Tucson, convened.
  • In 1915, giving women the right to vote becomes law in Arizona.
  • In 1921, a damage suit was brought against the Arizona Eastern Railroad alleging negligence. According to the complaint, 34 ostriches died or were killed in transit.
  • In 1927, the first seven in a series of 50 earthquake shocks occurred. The shocks lasted three days and caused extensive damage in areas of Arizona, California and Mexico.

Jan. 2

  • In 1868, the contract was signed for construction of the first Pima County Courthouse.
  • In 1912, Professor G.E.P. Smith of the Department of Agriculture, University of Arizona, arrived in Douglas to install complete meteorology equipment on the Gadsden Hotel's roof.
  • In 1949, James Stuart Douglas — founder of the city of Douglas, founder and first President of the Banks of Bisbee and Douglas, developer of the Verde Extension mining properties near Jerome and father of Lewis W. Douglas, ambassador to Great Britain — died.

Jan. 3

  • In 1787, mountaineer Bill Williams was born. The city of Williams and the Bill Williams River were named after him.
  • In 1912, the Bisbee Daily Review announced that more than 6,000 acres (24.3 square kilometers) of land in the Chino and Lonesome valleys near Prescott had been homesteaded during the previous 90 days.
  • In 1924, 117 automobiles became stalled in the mud near Casa Grande. The vehicles had to be towed to the Southern Pacific tracks, where they bumped over the ties before reaching a stretch of road they could negotiate.

Jan. 4

  • In 1883, the Hualapai Indian Reservation was established in Mohave County by Executive Order.
  • In 1921, Morris Goldwater was elected mayor of Prescott along with his entire slate of candidates for the City Council.
  • In 1936, the Hadji Ali Monument at Quartzsite, erected on the grave of the Greek camel driver who came to the U.S. in 1857 with the first shipment of camels, was dedicated.
  • In 1999, Arizona inaugurated five female statewide office holders, including Gov. Jane Hull, making it the first state to have an all-female line of succession.

Jan. 5

  • In 1904, the Arizona Cattle Growers Association was organized in Phoenix.
  • In 1908, Goldwater's Department Store in Phoenix added a shoe department.
  • In 1921, orders were received by Adj. Gen. Walter S. Ingalls from Washington, D.C., to ship all horses used by cavalry troops of the Arizona National Guard to Carlsbad, New Mexico. All cavalry were to be converted into the 158th Infantry.
  • In 1936, The Associated Press wire service was established in Phoenix. Two teletypewriters linked Arizona directly for the first time to the worldwide AP network.
  • In 1964, Gov. Paul Fannin officially opened the University of Arizona's new solar-powered desalinization plant — the world's largest in Puerto Penasco, Mexico.

Jan. 6

  • In 1880, Tom Mix, famous early Western movie star who at one time lived in Arizona, was born.
  • In 1881, a post office was established in Galeyville, a town that became a notorious outlaw hangout. Its leading citizen was Curly Bill Brocius.
  • In 1894, the Prescott chief of police and the town constable fought a gun duel over an arrest made by the constable. The police chief was shot twice and seriously wounded.
  • In 1912, the Montezuma Oil Co., in which Buffalo Bill Cody owned a part interest, began drilling operations in a search for oil near Agua Caliente Springs in Maricopa County. Other companies were also exploring near Fort Huachuca and Vail.
  • In 1975, Raul Castro becomes Arizona's first Hispanic governor.

—Courier archives

