Anniversary: Les & Jacki Dixon observe 50th wedding anniversary

Les and Jacki Dixon, residents of StoneRidge in Prescott Valley, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows on a cruise ship in Greece. They met at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and were married on Dec. 28, 1973. Les completed his graduate studies in Civil & Environmental Engineering at Utah State University, Logan. He worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 37 years. They lived in Sacramento, CA; Stuttgart, Germany; Salt Lake City, UT; Pittsburgh, PA; & Atlanta, GA. Les also served one year in Iraq. Jacki taught elementary school, sold real estate, worked with nonprofit organizations, taught fitness classes, & belonged to Lion’s Club. They have three children & seven grandchildren. In 2014, they retired & moved to Prescott Valley. In the past 20 years they raised 6 puppies for several Guide Dog organizations.

(Courtesy photos)