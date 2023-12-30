31 Celebrities Turning 50 in 2024

OFFERS
Parade
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 8:16 p.m.

Much to the shock of '90s kids everywhere, Leonardo DiCaprio is going to be 50 in 2024. Also turning half a century this year are stars like Kate Moss, Jimmy Fallon and not one but two Saved By the Bell stars (one of them is currently playing a kidnapper in the NBC procedural Found). Scroll down for a look at famous people born in 1974 and celebrating a milestone birthday this year. 

Celebrities Turning 50 in 2024

Kate Moss

IMAGO &sol PA Images

Jan. 16, 1974

Christian Bale

IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images

Jan. 30, 1974

Olivia Colman

Jan. 30, 1974

Seth Green

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth&solFilmMagic

Feb. 8, 1974

Elizabeth Banks

IMAGO &sol Future Image

Feb. 10, 1974

Mahershala Ali

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

Feb. 16, 1974

Jerry O’Connell

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth&solGetty Images

Feb. 17, 1974

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Photo by&colon Nathan Congleton&solNBC via Getty Images

March 1, 1974

Eva Mendes

Photo by Phillip Faraone&solGetty Images

March 5, 1974

Jenna Fischer

IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images

March 7, 1974

Randall Park

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

March 23, 1974

Alyson Hannigan

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

March 24, 1974

Lark Voorhies

Photo by Al Zeta&solGetty Images

March 25, 1974

Victoria Beckham

Photo by Samir Hussein&solWireImage

April 17, 1974

Edgar Wright

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

April 18, 1974

Penelope Cruz

IMAGO &sol FAMOUS

April 28, 1974

Jewel

Photo by John Shearer&solWireImage

May 23, 1974

Alanis Morisette

Photo by Rob Ball&solWireImage

June 1, 1974

Donald Faison

Photo by Johnny Nunez&solWireImage for Anheuser-Busch

June 22, 1974

Derek Jeter

Photo by Mike Stobe&solGetty Images

June 26, 1974

Lil Kim

Photo by Rich Fury&solGetty Images

July 11, 1974

Hilary Swank

Photo by Steve Granitz&solWireImage

July 30, 1974

Amy Adams

Photo by John Phillips&solGetty Images for BFI

Aug. 20, 1974

Ryan Phillippe

Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images

Sept. 10, 1974

Jimmy Fallon

Photo by&colon Andrew Lipovsky&solNBCU Photo Bank&solNBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Sept. 19, 1974

Joaquin Phoenix

IMAGO &sol CordonPress

Oct. 28, 1974

Nelly

Photo by Isaac Brekken&solGetty Images for iHeartMedia

Nov. 2, 1974

Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo by Kevork Djansezian&solGetty Images for Turner

Nov. 11, 1974

Chloë Sevigny

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain&solGetty Images

Nov. 18, 1974

Sarah Paulson

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

Dec. 17, 1974

Ryan Seacrest

Photo by David Becker&solGetty Images for iHeartMedia

Dec. 24, 1974

