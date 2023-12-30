25 New Year's Eve-Worthy Finger Foods

Cheesy Party Roll-Ups

Make these easy roll-ups with classic ham and cheddar or any of your favorite meat and cheese combinations for a New Year’s Eve party snack.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Chipotle BBQ Sauce

This will put the classic shrimp cocktail to shame!

Sausage Wonton Stars

Crispy wonton cups are filling sausage, cheese and veggies.

BBQ Pork Sliders

Sliders just scream party, even if you might need an extra napkin.

Everything Veggie Bites

Everything But The Bagel Seasoning mixed with cream cheese makes the perfect filling for cucumber coins and cherry tomatoes.

Hot Dog Sliders

A new take on a slider—these come with a sweet mango salsa topping.

Baked Jalapeño Popper Phyllo Cups

Phyllo cups are stuffed with cheese and bits of jalapeño.

Spinach Balls

These cheesy spinach bites are perfect for your vegetarian friends.

Hummus Pinwheels

These hummus pinwheels have just the right amount of savory to them.

Sweet and Spicy Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites

Who doesn't love bacon? These sweet and spicy bacon-wrapped chicken bites are hearty and perfect for meat lovers.

Pistachio Basil Ricotta Spread with Honey

Do you love pistachio? This flavorful cheese spread will go wonderfully with crackers, or even homemade bread.

Baked Brie Bites

Who doesn't love baked Brie? These small bites are perfect for a party.

Figs, Wine and Goat Cheese Tapas

This is an elegant appetizer to serve. Figs are marinated in wine and served with goat cheese on a crispy crostini.

Mini Crab Cakes

These are a wonderful way to add a little seafood to your midnight party.

Grape Crostini with Blue Cheese Spread

The sweetness of grapes pairs so well with the tangy flavor of blue cheese.

Almond Crusted Chicken Bites

These baked chicken bites only take six ingredients and are ready in 20 minutes.

Artichoke Spinach Dip Stuffed Mushrooms

Two classic and loved apps in one tasty bite.

Jalapeño Popper Bites

All the flavors from a classic jalapeño popper, wrapped in crescent roll dough.

Bacon Ranch Crackers

Crackers, bacon, ranch seasoning and brown sugar come together in a scrumptious bite nobody will be able to stop eating.

Pull Apart Garlic Butter Spinach and Artichoke Dip Sliders

If you love the classic dip, this sandwich just became your new favorite slider.

Crispy Sweet Corn Wontons

These cheese-filled wontons get sweetness from corn, and come with two different dipping sauces.

Cheese Rangoons with Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce

Homemade cheese rangoons are oven baked until crispy and served with a spicy chili sauce.

Steak Fajita Phyllo Bites

Steak fajitas for a crowd are so much easier when served in a tiny phyllo cup.

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Mushrooms

With as much flavor as these have, it might be hard to believe they are low-carb and keto friendly.

Pepperoni Crescent Popovers

So much easier than trying to balance pizza as you mingle at the party!

