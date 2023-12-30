11 Cocktail Recipes To Toast The New Year In Style

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

11 Cocktail Recipes To Toast The New Year In Style

Manuela Zangara
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 8:04 p.m.

Preparations for New Year’s Eve have already started at our place. While Christmas is usually more of a family get-together, to welcome the New Year we have a party with friends. For a good New Year’s Eve party, you need festive drinks!

I have already chosen this year’s cocktails and they are all in today’s collection! I have created the best festive drink collection ever, just for you! You'll find Italian classics like Spritz, Mimosa and Rossini; holiday specials like an Easy Peppermint Martini, Pomegranate Champagne Cosmopolitan, Champagne Margaritas and Clementine Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail; winter fun creations like Glacier Fusion Daiquiri, Sweet Dreams, and S’more Martini; and tropical drinks like Lemongrass and Ginger Mojito to spice up the evening!

So…are you ready to welcome the New Year in style? Mix up a few drinks from this collection and celebrate with family and friends! Cheers and have a fantastic New Year!

Clementine Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail

An easy-to-make Clementine Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail sweetened with a homemade honey-sweetened cranberry and rosemary simple syrup. A delicious and seasonal cocktail recipe that is perfect for all your holiday celebrations.

Get the recipe: Clementine Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail

Spritz

Spritz - a classic Italian drink made with Prosecco wine, Aperol and Soda water.

Get the recipe: Spritz

Rossini

Rossini – aka Strawberry and Prosecco is a classic and classy cocktail, perfect for New Year’s Eve!

Get the recipe: Rossini

Easy Peppermint Martini

Festive, yummy and very easy to make!

Get the recipe: Easy Peppermint Martini

Mimosa Cocktail

Make a Mimosa Cocktail to celebrate andwelcome the New Year in style.

Get the recipe: Mimosa Cocktail

Champagne Margaritas

Champagne Margaritas combine the wonderful flavors of champagne and margaritas in one fun cocktail. Perfect for adding a unique twist to your New Year's Eve celebration.

Get the recipe: Champagne Margaritas

Sweet Dreams

The perfect cocktail to celebrate the New Year: Sweet Dreams, which is made with Baileys, Kahlua and Malibu.

Get the recipe: Sweet Dreams

Pomegranate Champagne Cosmopolitan

A classic cocktail gets a romantic and bubbly makeover in this Pomegranate Champagne Cosmopolitan.

Get the recipe: Pomegranate Champagne Cosmopolitan

Lemongrass & Ginger Mojito

Lemongrass and Ginger Mojito - delicious and very refreshing, perfect for any party.

Get the recipe: Lemongrass & Ginger Mojito

S’mores Martini

This S’mores Martini is a fun adult twist on a classic dessert.

Get the recipe: S’mores Martini

Glacier Fusion Daiquiri

Glacier Fusion Daiquiri - an apple based Daiquiri with a hint of Blue Curaçao that makes this drink a beautiful turquoise, just like the ice on a glacier!

Get the recipe: Glacier Fusion Daiquiri

Up next: 25 New Year's Eve-Worthy Finger Foods

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: