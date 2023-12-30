10 Tried-and-Tested New Year's Day Food Traditions for Good Luck

Ring in 2024 with one or all of these food traditions said to bring good luck in the new year. Try some black-eyed peas for prosperity, grapes for good fortune or long noodles for luck in the year ahead. Don't forget to take a snap and share on Instagram on New Year's Eve to remind others of these New Year's Day food traditions.

Good Luck New Year's Day Food Traditions

Katie Lee's Hoppin' John Katie Lee

Resembling coins, these beans are said to bring prosperity in the New Year and are often enjoyed in the traditional southern dish known as Hoppin' John. In some households, enjoying this traditional dish may be preceded by a hopping dance performed around the table by the children.

Get the recipe: Katie Lee's Hoppin' John

Buttered Bread

Barmbrack Rachel Allen

New Year's Day in Ireland is also known as Day of the Buttered Bread (or Sandwich, depending on the Gaelic translation you use). Tradition says buttered bread placed outside the front door symbolizes an absence of hunger in the household and presumably for the year to come.

Get the recipe: Barmbrack

Grapes/Raisins

Grape and feta salad Deanna Samaan

Tradition in Spain says 12 grapes or raisins eaten just before midnight (one at each chime of the clock) will bring good fortune for all 12 months of the year, as long as you finish all 12 before the final stroke!

Get the recipe: Grape and Feta Salad

Greens

Baked wild rice with kale, carmelized onions, and soft-cooked eggs Andrew Purcell

Because of their deep emerald color (think money), hearty greens like kale, spinach and collards are believed to bring wealth and health to those who enjoy them early and often in the New Year. For legume or meat-based dishes, a garnish of parsley is also said to ward off evil spirits. If you believe having health and wealth make for a lucky year ahead, then embrace this New Year's food tradition.

Get the recipe: Baked Wild Rice with Kale, Caramelized Onions and Soft-Cooked Eggs

Pork

Jamie Deen's Roast Pork Loin with Sausage, Figs and Fresh Herbs Jamie Deen

Bring on the bacon! Because pigs root forward while they forage for food (as opposed to cows, who stand still, or chickens who scratch backward), pork in all forms is enjoyed by many hoping to embrace the challenges and adventures that await in the coming year.

Get the recipe: Jamie Deen's Roast Pork Loin with Sausage, Figs, and Fresh Herbs

Long Noodles

Sheila Lukin's Soba Noodles with Dipping Sauce Shelia Lukins

Signifying longevity in Asian culture, a stir-fry of unbroken noodles is a tradition believed to bring good health and luck in the New Year. Those who can eat at least one long noodle without chewing or breaking it are said to enjoy the longest lives and best luck of all!

Get the recipe: Sheila Lukins's Soba Noodles with Dipping Sauce

Lentils

Slow Cooker Veggie Lentil Stew Catherine McCord

Resembling tiny coins, the custom of enjoying lentils in the New Year is a common Italian tradition said to bring wealth.

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Veggie Lentil Stew

Cornbread

Country Cornbread Shelia Lukins

Golden yellow and inarguably delicious, cornbread is especially popular in the South. Because its color is similar to that of gold, this bread is traditionally enjoyed by those hoping for a prosperous year.

Get the recipe: Country Cornbread

Round Foods

Orange-Scented Olive Oil Cake Rosetta Costantino

Cakes, pastries, cookies and round fruits like clementines are traditionally enjoyed on New Year's Day as their shape signifies that the old year has come to a close and the New Year holds the promise of a fresh start.

Get the recipe: Orange-Scented Olive Oil Cake

Whole Fish

Whole Grilled Branzino Elm Restaurant

In Chinese culture, serving fish whole (both head and tail intact) symbolizes prosperity, abundance and a good year to come (from start to finish).

Get the recipe: Whole Grilled Branzino

