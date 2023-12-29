Why Travis Kelce's Offseason Trainer Andrew Spruill Wants Taylor Swift to Visit Florida

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why Travis Kelce's Offseason Trainer Andrew Spruill Wants Taylor Swift to Visit Florida

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:08 p.m.

As the NFL season nears its end, Travis Kelce is likely already planning his offseason, including where he will spend his time training and preparing for next year.

The football star's longtime trainer, Andrew Spruill, opened up about Kelce's 2024 plans and shared why he hopes Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift will join.

Speaking with The Palm Beach Post, Spruill confirmed that Kelce said he will be returning to Boca Raton in Florida to train next year, adding, "I trust he’ll be back, especially if he wants to keep playing at the age he is. He needs to get in the gym and make sure he’s ready."

The professional trainer also recalled meeting Swift at a couple of games in late 2023, as well as a team holiday party, with her height a big surprise: “She’s 5'11". I was surprised. I’m 5'11" and we’re eye to eye."

He shared his hopes to talk to her about how she got in shape for the world-dominating Eras tour, stating, “I’ll see her next month...Maybe I can talk to her about her workout routine and see if she needs help. I read where she talked about it, the different things she does to work out."

He seemed eager to discuss working out with Swift, commenting on her current routine, "She has a workout routine where she runs on a treadmill and sprints while trying to sing her songs."

As of right now, it's unclear if Swift will spend a lot of time in the Boca Raton area throughout Kelce's offseason.

Spruill also shared his thoughts on the ongoing conversation about Kelce's struggles on the field and whether or not Swift is to blame. In his opinion, the way Kelce is playing is due to various injuries.

"He started off hurt and missed game one," he said. "Two days before the game, he hyperextended his knee at practice...That, plus a new offense, and receivers they have, it hasn’t come together as it was expected to."

But Spruill appears to have faith in Kelce's commitment and skill, complimenting his attitude and calling him "coachable" and "on top of their athletic ability." 

The Chiefs' next game is set for Dec. 31 against the Cincinnati Bengals.  

Next: Gracie Hunt, Daughter of Chiefs Owner, Explains What It's Like Having Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Games

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: