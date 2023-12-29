Why Travis Kelce Had 'the Worst' Christmas Despite Spending Time With Taylor Swift: 'I've Had Better'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why Travis Kelce Had 'the Worst' Christmas Despite Spending Time With Taylor Swift: 'I've Had Better'

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 7:41 p.m.

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are known for being quite honest about things on their podcast, New Heights, and during a discussion about Christmas this year, Travis admitted that it was "the worst."

The Kelce brothers had a special holiday episode featuring fellow members of their family, including Jason's wife Kylie. While there, Kylie asked Travis about his Christmas, to which he said, "The worst. I'm not gonna lie, I've had better."

Luckily, it wasn't all bad, as he amended, "But, it ended well, with good Christmas cheer and great people, and that's always gonna save Christmas, no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not." Travis was referencing the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25, which ended in a loss.

"Glad it's looking up," said Kylie, as Jason let out a laugh. 

Travis didn't share any more details about how he celebrated Christmas, but his girlfriend Taylor Swift was at the game to support him, and the two were caught sharing some PDA after the disappointing loss.

During the new podcast episode, both Travis and Kylie also managed to slip in what appeared to be a few sly references to Swift. After Kylie talked about heading to West Philly to get a Christmas tree, Travis asked, "West Philly. Did you guys go out to Reading or Lancaster?"

“I heard there was a tree farm out there,” replied Kylie, seeming to quickly catch on as she referenced Swift's song "Christmas Tree Farm." The track talks about Swift's childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania. 

Later on, Kylie also smoothly said to Travis, "I believe you might like cats now," which Swifties took to be a reference to Swift's three cats. Considering Kylie's cheeky smile as she said it, they might be right.

Next: The 2 Things Travis Kelce Says He's Giving Up in the New Year

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: