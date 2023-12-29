Victor Wembanyama Shows Epic Sense of Humor With Savage Description of Las Vegas

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Victor Wembanyama Shows Epic Sense of Humor With Savage Description of Las Vegas

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 8:41 p.m.

As an international NBA star, Victor Wembanyama quickly has become one of the world’s most-talked about players. And, while the Spurs rookie keeps finding ways to captivate fans in his new home, the same may not apply when it comes to 19-year-old.

Case in point on Thursday night, when the Spurs’ road win over the Trail Blazers and fellow rookie sensation Scoot Henderson afforded Wembanyama a chance to recall his first experience in one of America’s most popular destinations: Las Vegas. 

Wembanyama’s clash with Henderson on Thursday marked their first since a 2022 Vegas exhibition between Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 French pro squad and Henderson’s G League Ignite team. Wemby also competed in the NBA Summer Pro League in Vegas this past summer.

When asked how he enjoyed Nevada’s largest city, Wemby, with his signature humility, casually proceeded to roast Sin City with an astute-yet-savage description.

“I mean, to me, on Earth, it’s probably the closest thing to a dystopia,” Wembanyama told reporters with a smirk. “I’m not the biggest fan of Vegas.”

Although his take might not be a popular one, it would be hard to argue with Wembanyama over his opinion, especially given how wild the French phenom’s last trip to the city was.

“With your first experience in Vegas — what did you think?”

“On earth, it’s probably the closest thing to a dystopia.” - Victor Wembanyama 😂 pic.twitter.com/PoJRveKG3w

— Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) December 29, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: