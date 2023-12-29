United Airlines solves a huge holiday problem for its customers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

United Airlines solves a huge holiday problem for its customers

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2 p.m.

Everyone has opened a holiday gift and tried to keep a straight face to not betray how terrible the present was. Maybe it was an inconsiderate gift, a lazy one, or a gift from a family member who does not realize that your adult interests may not be the same ones you had as a child.

In most cases, as long as you don't openly gasp, a bad gift can be returned. That, of course, might lead to store credit at a retailer you may not choose to shop at, but that's better than whatever your family, friend, or coworker bought you in the first place.

Related: United Airlines insists on one rule many passengers don't like

Gift cards, however, are a little trickier. They generally can't be returned and, in many cases, they're to a store the gift receiver assumes they will visit at some point. 

Even non-coffee drinkers visit Starbucks and you might not be a regular at whatever mall-based chain you got a gift card for, but that doesn't mean you won't visit to use your free money.

The problem is that billions of gift cards go unused every year. 

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report has an interesting solution for consumers who find themselves with gift cards that they don't want or may not use.

Starbucks has hundreds of millions in unused gift cards every year.

Image source&colon TheStreet

United Airlines wants your gift cards

A number of third-party exhanges allow people to sell gift cards or may even buy them (albeit for less than face value). Gift cards can, of course, be regifted, but none of those are attractive solutions.

United Airlines, however, has a solution called the MileagePlus Gift Card Exchange. The airline describes its offer on its website:

"Exchange your gift cards for MileagePlus award miles."

It's a fairly simple three-step process:

  1.  Select the retailer for which you have a gift card (the airlines accepts over retailers' gift cards).
  2. Enter the gift card information so United can convert it into Mileage Plus award miles.
  3. Accept the offer and have the miles deposited into your account. 

"You'll be able to preview the amount of award miles offered for your gift cards before submitting them for an exchange," according to the airline. "You'll receive the full value remaining on your gift card in award miles."

The airline has not shared the formula it will use for the conversions.

"The amount of award miles offered in exchange for the gift card varies and includes a 7.5% federal excise tax," the airline added.

No other major U.S. airline offers a similar program.

How big is the gift card problem?

Billions of dollars in gift cards go unused every year. That's partially because people don't use the entire balance and then forget about them and at least parly from cards that never get used at all.

"Nearly half (47%) of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, gift voucher or store credit, according to a recent Bankrate study. "Those gift cards aren’t small change: The average value is $187 per person — a total value of $23 billion nationwide."

Gift cards are big business for retailers who offer them (and not just because some won't get used.

"61% of consumers spend more than a gift card’s value when redeeming, for an average of $31.75 more than the card’s value," according to a report from Capital One.

Gift cards, a $339.5 billion business in the U.S., has also been growing steadily at 8.2% per year. 

"Nearly 50% of consumers purchase gift cards because they are convenient," according to the Capital One study. "54% of U.S. consumers buy gift cards as holiday gifts."

  

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: