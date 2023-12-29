Trader Joe’s Version of This Classic Spanish Dish Has Shoppers Lining Up to Grab It

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Trader Joe’s Version of This Classic Spanish Dish Has Shoppers Lining Up to Grab It

Nathan Hutsenpiller
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 3:30 p.m.

Trader Joe’s has been living up to their reputation all year long and naturally, the popular neighborhood grocery chain still has a few surprises left in store before rounding out the year. Recently spotted by a few dedicated shoppers, Trader Joe’s is now selling a version of a classic Spanish dish that has customers chomping at the bit for a taste. But if we know anything about the fan-favorite grocery chain, it's that customer feedback can go either way when considering any of the grocer's newest offerings.

Trader Joe’s Tortilla Española recently hit shelves and shoppers were quick to share the news online in hopes of getting the ultimate approval from some of the company’s most dedicated patrons. TJ’s take on the beloved Spanish tortilla comes in a 21.16-ounce container and retails for $5.49. 

Related: Why You Might Have Trouble Finding Olive Oil at Trader Joe's

Made by a personal supplier of the grocery chain in Spain who specializes in the iconic dish, Tortilla Española requires just a few minutes on the stovetop to prepare and can be stored in the freezer for future use. The dish features a rich and light texture that is balanced with a blend of savory flavors including eggs, potatoes and thinly sliced onions. Tortilla Española pairs perfectly as an appetizer with cocktails and other finger foods at any dinner party.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“I would definitely buy this to try,” one commenter responded to a post about the iconic Spanish dish shared to the Trader Joe’s subreddit, “but if you get the chance try making one from potato chips.” Others were quick to point out the benefit of making the dish from scratch at home, with one customer claiming that they would refrain from buying the TJ’s version, stating that they like to make it from scratch. “It’s pretty easy to make and its delicious,” they wrote. “The secret is to use Yukon gold potatoes.” 

Another customer pointed out that after trying TJ’s Tortilla Española, they came to the conclusion that there was “way too much potato and it tastes very dry.”

Related: 10 Awesome Gifts for the Trader Joe's Super Fan on Your List

View the original article to see embedded media.

Of course, not all reviews were skeptical. In response to a post shared to Instagram by Trader Joe’s Obsessed, plenty of shoppers expressed their optimism for the newest TJ’s offering. “I just got back from Spain and I used to live there so I couldn’t wait to eat this out in Spain,” one intrigued customer commented. “Hopefully it’s just as good with TJ’s." Another fan who had already tried TJ's rendition claimed that it was both “yummy” and “similar to what I ate in Spain.”

At this point, the word is still out on Trader Joe’s Tortilla Española and could go either way. The only thing left to do is try it out for yourself and see what you think. However, don’t let the quirky grocery chain fool you into thinking the dish is too difficult to make from scratch. Plenty of fans were adamant in pointing out their preference for making the dish themselves and enjoying it just as much as what they remembered from back home. Plus, the reward is far more worth it once you’ve created greatness. 

Up next: The New Costco Cookie Shoppers Say Is So Good, You Can't Stop at Just One

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: