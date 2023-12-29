The 'Incredibly Good' Trader Joe’s Freezer Fave Shoppers are Buying 3 At a Time

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The 'Incredibly Good' Trader Joe’s Freezer Fave Shoppers are Buying 3 At a Time

Kenn Bivins
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 6:30 p.m.

In the eponymous words of Chef Auguste Gusteau, “Anyone can cook.” Or at least Trader Joe’s seems to think so. The quirky California-based retailer has continued to release drool-worthy seasonal fare shoppers can’t seem to get enough of, and it isn’t likely that the chain will be stopping any time soon.

Although the grocer recently announced via their podcast that fans would have to say goodbye to nearly 500 items being removed from stores by December 31, the retailer is known to break a few rules now and then. And that includes giving familiar dishes their signature “can’t find it anywhere else” twist. 

Related: This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe’s Frozen Treat Is the Perfect Last-Minute Party Dessert

From Cinnamon Bun Inspired Oat Creamer to Pretzel Bread Pudding, there’s nothing off-limits when it comes to the Wonka-esque imaginations of the TJ’s powers that be. The latest fanciful reinvention to find its way to the retailer's freezer cases is a crispier take on the classic dish that is ratatouille. Aptly named Ratatouille Bites, the chomps resurfaced at Trader Joe’s and shoppers are calling them “incredibly good.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Each 8-ounce box features 12 bite-sized portions of ratatouille rolled into balls, coated with panko bread crumbs and then fried to a deep golden crisp. Hidden inside each crunchy morsel is a tender assortment of traditional ratatouille veggies — eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes — roasted to perfection and seasoned with oregano, thyme, garlic and rosemary. Not only are the Remy-approved appetizers vegan, but they’re also a cinch to whip up, requiring nothing more than a pass through your trusty air fryer.

Related: The New Trader Joe's Freezer Item Shoppers Can't Wait to Try

In a recent post on the consistently reliable Trader Joe's-themed subreddit, users dished on the aforementioned bites in true Anton Ego fashion. Aside from the expected “really good,” fans shared their deepest thoughts on the product and answered some incredibly helpful questions. 

One person asked, “Are they soggy on the inside?” to which OP alison05 responded, “I didn’t find them soggy.” They went on to recommend preparing the bites in the air fryer to “make them more solid in the middle” if you’re a texture junkie.

With the overwhelming majority of shoppers singing the snack’s praises, it might be worth it to hightail it on over to Trader Joe’s before the goodies are gone for the season. In terms of serving, you can enjoy the bites on their own or try them with one of TJ’s famous dips. May we recommend the Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus

Up next: 15 of the Best Sam's Club Finds of 2023

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: