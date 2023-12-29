The 'Incredibly Good' Trader Joe’s Freezer Fave Shoppers are Buying 3 At a Time

In the eponymous words of Chef Auguste Gusteau, “Anyone can cook.” Or at least Trader Joe’s seems to think so. The quirky California-based retailer has continued to release drool-worthy seasonal fare shoppers can’t seem to get enough of, and it isn’t likely that the chain will be stopping any time soon.

Although the grocer recently announced via their podcast that fans would have to say goodbye to nearly 500 items being removed from stores by December 31, the retailer is known to break a few rules now and then. And that includes giving familiar dishes their signature “can’t find it anywhere else” twist.

From Cinnamon Bun Inspired Oat Creamer to Pretzel Bread Pudding, there’s nothing off-limits when it comes to the Wonka-esque imaginations of the TJ’s powers that be. The latest fanciful reinvention to find its way to the retailer's freezer cases is a crispier take on the classic dish that is ratatouille. Aptly named Ratatouille Bites, the chomps resurfaced at Trader Joe’s and shoppers are calling them “incredibly good.”

Each 8-ounce box features 12 bite-sized portions of ratatouille rolled into balls, coated with panko bread crumbs and then fried to a deep golden crisp. Hidden inside each crunchy morsel is a tender assortment of traditional ratatouille veggies — eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes — roasted to perfection and seasoned with oregano, thyme, garlic and rosemary. Not only are the Remy-approved appetizers vegan, but they’re also a cinch to whip up, requiring nothing more than a pass through your trusty air fryer.

In a recent post on the consistently reliable Trader Joe's-themed subreddit, users dished on the aforementioned bites in true Anton Ego fashion. Aside from the expected “really good,” fans shared their deepest thoughts on the product and answered some incredibly helpful questions.

One person asked, “Are they soggy on the inside?” to which OP alison05 responded, “I didn’t find them soggy.” They went on to recommend preparing the bites in the air fryer to “make them more solid in the middle” if you’re a texture junkie.

With the overwhelming majority of shoppers singing the snack’s praises, it might be worth it to hightail it on over to Trader Joe’s before the goodies are gone for the season. In terms of serving, you can enjoy the bites on their own or try them with one of TJ’s famous dips. May we recommend the Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus?

