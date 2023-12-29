OFFERS
The 2 Things Travis Kelce Says He's Giving Up in the New Year

Lizzy Buczak
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:53 p.m.

Travis Kelce set some New Year’s resolutions during a special New Heights podcast episode featuring the whole Kelce family.

During the end-of-the-year chat with his loved ones, Travis divulged that he’s going to be giving up two things in 2024: bacon and mayonnaise.

"I'm done, I'm not eating bacon anymore," the 34-year-old said during the episode, suggesting the reason behind the decision is "because I've had way too many.”

But the moment the declaration left his lips, the Kansas City Chiefs star immediately regretted it, stating, "I'm definitely still eating bacon.”

He then offered up another staple food item: “I'll probably never have mayo again though. I'm over mayo. I'm done with it.”

Of course, those who have been paying attention and closely following Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast this year know that giving up mayo isn’t a huge deal considering the tight end isn’t actually a fan of the condiment.

And Jason immediately called him out on it, reminding listeners, “He hates mayo, so he's giving up something he already doesn't do.”

“You gotta sacrifice something,” Travis added.

In a previous episode earlier this month, Travis revealed his hatred for mayo while discussing a special sandwich in honor of the brothers being served at a Kansas-located diner. As Jason began naming the contents of the “triple-decker” sandwich, he mentioned “cheese sauce,” turning to Travis to ask, "Is cheese sauce acceptable? It looks white," adding, "We've been over this—you don't like white condiments."

"No, you're right, but I do like cheese," Travis responded, which prompted Jason to clarify that while he’s a “big fan of the mayo,” his brother “does not eat mayo.”

Travis proceeded to emphasize his distaste for the condiment by making wet, sloshing noises with his mouth.

"You can make it sound disgusting as much as you want, but mayonnaise is delicious, Travis," the older brother trolled, while in response, the Catching Kelce alum simply loathed, "It's disgusting."

The Dec. 29 episode—titled 'Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular'—featured special guests Ed and Donna KelceTravis and Jason’s parents, along with Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, who discussed a wide range of topics, from the Christmas holiday to hilarious throwback stories from their childhood and even upcoming New Year's Eve plans.

Unfortunately, Travis’ girlfriend and pop sensation Taylor Swift did not make an appearance, shattering the hopes and dreams of Swifties everywhere.

Next, Here's Proof Taylor Swift Didn't Put Travis Kelce on the Map

