Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Share Somber Moment on Bench After Warriors’ Ugly Loss

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 6:10 a.m.

Times are tough at Chase Center.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a rough Thursday night against the Miami Heat, falling 114–102 to slip back under .500 on the season (15–16).

Curry was held to just 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes. No other Warriors player outscored him, including Klay Thompson, who logged 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

After the game, Curry and Thompson were spotted on Golden State’s bench looking dejected. Curry sat with a towel covering his face while Thompson stared into space.

😔 pic.twitter.com/8fTl2dR0ed

— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 29, 2023

Eventually, Curry got up and walked into the locker room.

The Warriors have been a streaky team this year, starting 6–2 before undergoing a six-game skid and later a five-game winning streak. 

Curry and Thompson are tasked with making sure the Warriors’ current two-game losing streak doesn’t turn into another damaging drought to their championship aspirations.

Golden State returns to action Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

