New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff's Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Friday, Dec. 29
Rutgers Player Perfectly Trolled Miami After Ending Streak of Futility in Series

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:07 p.m.

Rutgers held off Miami to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, and Rutgers players did their best to make sure Miami wouldn’t soon forget the loss at Yankee Stadium in New York.

After a game-clinching stop with less than 10 seconds to play to get Miami’s offense off the field and preserve the 31–24 victory, Rutgers defensive back Robert Longerbeam flashed a downward “U” celebration to troll Hurricanes fans and players.

The victory for Rutgers (7–6) halted an 11-game losing streak against the Hurricanes (7–6), dating to when the teams played annually in the Big East. The teams had not met since the 2003 season, a game which Miami won 34–10. 

🤣🤣 #BowlSzn pic.twitter.com/7vi725l1MH

— Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 28, 2023

Shortly after Longerbeam’s gesture, as Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt took a knee to clinch the victory for the Scarlet Knights, wide receiver Isaiah Washington performed a celebratory backflip as time expired and the game went final.

Hey @yankees fans: Thoughts on the call? 😂 pic.twitter.com/qGLAv0F2oi

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 29, 2023

It’s the first win in school history for Rutgers against Miami, and it doesn’t get much sweeter than having it occur in a bowl game to cap off the season.

