Russell Wilson Says Broncos Warned He’d Be Benched If Injury Guarantee Wasn’t Changed

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 11:13 p.m.

Quarterback Russell Wilson spoke with the media for the first time Friday since being benched in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham and told his side of the story.

It was reported earlier this week that Wilson has known for two months that the organization will likely move on from him this offseason.

“[The Broncos] came up to me during the bye week ... and told me if I didn’t change my contract—my injury guarantee—that I’d be benched for the rest of the year,” Wilson told reporters.

Wilson’s contract includes a clause with $37 million in injury guarantees for the 2025 NFL season that become official on the fifth day of the 2024 league year in March. That means if Wilson was injured in one of Denver’s final two games and failed a physical in March, the $37 million for 2025 would become guaranteed. 

At the time of their bye week conversation, the Broncos were coming off two straight wins over the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. They would eventually win five straight games to improve to 6–5 with Wilson as quarterback.

Shortly after Wilson spoke to the media Friday, DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens reported the Broncos asked Wilson to push back the vesting date of the injury guarantee, not waive it altogether.

“I was definitely disappointed about it,” Wilson said. “It was a process throughout the whole bye week. ... And then the NFLPA and NFL got involved at some point.”

Wilson likely will be cut by the Broncos in the offseason after playing just two years in Denver. If he’s cut, it would end his tenure in Denver without playing a single down on the five-year, $245 million contract extension he signed before the 2022 campaign.

Wilson will serve as Stidham’s backup the next two weeks while the Broncos wrap up the season against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

