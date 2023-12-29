Raiders DB Passionately Refutes Travis Kelce Saying Chiefs Gave Away Game vs. Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones fired back at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who diminished Las Vegas’s win over Kansas City on Monday by saying the Chiefs were like Santa Claus after giving the Raiders a win on Christmas.

While speaking with reporters Friday, the third-year defensive back took issue with the two-time Super Bowl champion seemingly disrespecting the Raiders, per Sean Zittel of Vegas Sports Today.

“He said they gave us that game? Tell him to go watch that game. We took that game,” said Jones.

Earlier this week, Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that it was “embarrassing” how the Chiefs handed Las Vegas a “present” on Christmas Day.

“We handed that team a win on Christmas,” said Kelce. “We literally played Santa and gave them a present. All I got for you is that was embarrassing, everybody in the building knows how embarrassing that was.”

Jones played a key role in the win for the Raiders, recording a one-handed interception and returning it for a pick-six in the 20–14 Las Vegas victory.

The Chiefs (9–6), who have lost four of their past six games, will look to rebound when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (8–7) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.