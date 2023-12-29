Pistons Blow 21-Point Lead vs. Celtics for 28th Straight Loss, and NBA Fans Were in Shambles

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pistons Blow 21-Point Lead vs. Celtics for 28th Straight Loss, and NBA Fans Were in Shambles

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 3:36 a.m.

The Detroit Pistons’ losing streak nearly ended on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, but the skid continued as the team fumbled a 21-point lead and dropped their 28th straight game.

After Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic tied the game at 108 points apiece with 4.1 seconds left, the game went into overtime. But the Celtics prevailed, outscoring Detroit 20–14 in OT to secure their 24th win, 128–122.

The Pistons (2–29), who already own the NBA’s longest single-season losing streak, are now tied with the 2014-16 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest skid in league history. The 76ers lost 10 games to finish the 2014-15 season and began the 2015-16 campaign 0–18.

Fans on social media went wild throughout the game as they anticipated seeing the Pistons’ streak come to an end. Instead, fans were left disappointed in Detroit for blowing their first-half lead:

"Detroit up by 20 without Jaylen Brown for Boston. They're not fumbling this one."

Pistons: pic.twitter.com/cKjyyXftkQ

— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 29, 2023

Celtics down 20 to the Pistons in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/2LLDHfoGWk

— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 29, 2023

Me watching the Detroit Pistons on the flight pic.twitter.com/J5Mrs3jx7J

— Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) December 29, 2023

Pistons fans uninstalling the Wingstop app after the L pic.twitter.com/Z4KBz6AD0l

— dior ⭒ (@onlydioria) December 29, 2023

"What was the Pistons' 28th consecutive loss like?" pic.twitter.com/SBqe9VZG5N

— FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 29, 2023

Pistons fans right now pic.twitter.com/POq0Tsqvt6

— Per Sources (@PerSources) December 29, 2023

The Pistons pic.twitter.com/GymOXP8yXi

— Overtime (@overtime) December 29, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: