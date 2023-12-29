Pear & Walnut Upside-Down Puff Pastries Look Fancy But Are Oh So Easy

Remember upside-down or inside-out day back in your grade-school days? Or my personal favorite, opposite day? This Pear and Walnut Upside-Down Puff Pastry recipe reminds me of those fun, innocent, days where the point was to change your perspective and not take things so seriously.

And thanks to TikToker @lilyghodrati, millions of people started building their appetizers upside down and baking up fun and delicious surprises this year. Her upside-down nectarine tarts—where she drizzled puddles of honey on parchment paper, then topped the honey with shingled sliced fruit and a rectangle of puff pastry—have racked up more than 55 million views since mid-April. The fun idea has inspired tons of variations on the recipes, including mine.

How to Make Pear & Walnut Upside-Down Pastries

The easy upside-down appetizer formula pretty much begs you to play around with it, which is exactly what I did. I read many recipes for this type of pastry before I set out to develop my own and might have gone a little overboard with the ingredients. Simplicity is your friend here. Remember that the thin puff pastry sheets can't take a ton of weight, so you can go easier than you might initially think with the ingredients. A little taste of each ingredient is all you need.

The best plan is to have your ingredients ready to go before you start. In this case, that means you start by cooking down an onion until it's soft and jammy. If you want fully caramelized onions, you can take it further. This is a choose-your-own-adventure recipe.

Once the onion is cooked, the building begins. Start by rolling out your puff pastry, then cut it into four equal pieces. They'll be square-ish, but no need for perfection here.

Next, drizzle some honey on a lined baking sheet, then sprinkle with crumbled blue cheese and some fresh thyme leaves. When you're doing this keep in mind the size of your puff pastry piece. You want the pastry to cover the bundle of ingredients. Thinly sliced pears go on next, followed by those onions and some chopped walnuts. You're almost done!

Put a piece of puff pastry over each delicious stack and press the edges down slightly to help trap all the goodness under the pastry as it bakes. Brush each pastry piece with beaten egg for a little shine, then bake until puffed and golden, which should take around 20 minutes.

Let the pastries cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet before you flip them over. If you flip them while everything is still hot, the ingredients might run off the pastry and/or stick to the pan. Serve the pastries warm or at room temperature and consider serving with glasses of Champagne or other sparkling wine.

Other Fun Ingredient Combos for Upside-Down Pastries

Mozzarella and pepperoni

Fig and brie

Apple and honey

Rhubarb

Apricots or Peaches

Chocolate and almonds

Banana and nutella

Sun-dried tomatoes and pesto

Roasted red peppers, kalamata olives and feta

Ingredients

1 medium onion, very thinly sliced

1 tbsp olive oil or butter

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

4 tbsp honey

4 tbsp finely crumbled blue cheese

4 tsp fresh thyme leaves, plus more for garnish (optional)

2 medium pears, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts

1 large egg, whisked

1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat the oil or butter over medium heat. Add the onion and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is very soft and light brown, about 20 minutes.

2. On a lightly floured cutting board or counter, gently roll out the puff pastry to remove creases and make the pastry slightly thinner. Cut the pastry into four squares.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon of honey on the baking sheet where you would like one pastry to sit. Sprinkle the honey with 1 tablespoon blue cheese and 1 teaspoon thyme leaves. Add one-quarter of the pear slices, shingling them over each other to completely cover the honey mixture. Top with one-quarter of the cooked onions and 1 tablespoon of walnuts.

4. Top the pear bundles with a square of puff pastry, pressing down gently around the edges to seal the pastry to the baking sheet. Brush the pastry with the whisked egg.

5. Bake until the pastry puffs up and is deep golden brown, about 20 minutes.

6. Let the pastries cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. (This will allow the topping to firm up before you flip the pastries over.) Once the pastry is mostly cool, flip the pastries over and garnish with more fresh thyme, if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.