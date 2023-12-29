Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Decision on Playing in Friday’s Cotton Bowl

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Decision on Playing in Friday’s Cotton Bowl

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 11:22 p.m.

Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has likely played his last game for the Buckeyes.

Harrison won’t play Friday in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri, per the team’s pregame availability report. Starting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg also won’t play.

Harrison was one of four Heisman Trophy finalists after racking up 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns for Ohio State this season. He won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top receiver, for his efforts.

Ohio State will be without Harrison, the Buckeyes’ top offensive weapon, on Friday night vs. Mizzou.

Adam Cairns&solColumbus Dispatch&solUSA TODAY Network

The 21-year-old has not yet officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft but is expected to be one of the first players off the board if he does.

Ohio State kicks off the Cotton Bowl against the Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: