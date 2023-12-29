OFFERS
NBA MVP Rankings: Joel Embiid Keeps Hold on Top Spot

Rohan Nadkarni
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 7:09 p.m.

We are now three weeks into our MVP rankings, and we’ve reached the final one of 2023. While there still seems to be a clear favorite, this should be a great race for the first four months (or so) of 2024. A bunch of generational talents are doing generational things—it’s hard to ask for much more than that.

(All stats through Dec. 28. Last week’s rankings can be seen here.)

Embiid (21) is making a strong case for defending his MVP trophy.

Bill Streicher&solUSA TODAY Sports

1. Joel Embiid

Embiid hasn’t played since Dec. 22 due to an ankle injury, but he retains the top spot. He is currently averaging more points (35.0) a game than minutes (34.7). Embiid‘s 6.0 assists per game are what really impress me. It’s a career high, and more than the likes of Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray and Anthony Edwards, among many others.

2. Nikola Jokić

The Denver Nuggets have won six in a row and are starting to look more dominant as they get relatively healthier. The Joker put up a 26-14-10 triple double Thursday without missing a shot, making every field goal and free throw. If Jokić can recapture some of the ludicrous efficiency he had last year, his case for No. 1 will become much stronger.

3. Luka Dončić

Luka has been on an absolute tear in December. He has scored fewer than 30 points only once, while scoring at least 40 three times, including his 50-point masterpiece on Christmas Day. It’s hard for me to put Dončić any lower than third considering he probably has the weakest supporting cast out of the top five.

Dončić (77) is avering 33.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.

Joe Camporeale&solUSA TODAY Sports

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

For as great as Embiid has been, the Milwaukee Bucks have actually surpassed the Philadelphia 76ers in the East standings. The Greek Freak is fourth in scoring and is obviously a key component of one of the most deadly offenses in the NBA. Antetokounmpo scored 32 points on only 12 field goal attempts in 30 minutes Wednesday, thanks to his 17 trips to the free-throw line.

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA scored 70 points across two nights this week, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder pick up back-to-back wins Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves was something of a measuring stick game for both up-and-coming teams looking to take control of the West. Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on the floor, shooting a blistering 73.7% from the field en route to 34 points, adding six boards and nine assists as well.

