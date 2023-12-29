OFFERS
Marcus Freeman Doused in Frosted Flakes After Largest Bowl Win in Notre Dame History

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 11:51 p.m.

No. 16 Notre Dame ended their 2023 campaign with a dominant 40–8 win over No. 19 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso on Friday.

The impressive 32-point victory, which helped the Fighting Irish end the season 10–3, marked the largest bowl game margin of victory in the storied program’s history.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, now 19–8 since taking over for Brian Kelly back in 2021, has guided the Irish to back-to-back bowl wins since taking the reins of the program. 

Following his club's impressive win in the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, the 37-year coach was showered with a Frosted Flakes cereal bath.

.@NDFootball wins the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl!

Marcus Freeman takes the Frosted Flakes bath after a 40-8 victory. 🥣 pic.twitter.com/5RvPUjPiTB

— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 29, 2023

Notre Dame’s defense was the story of the game after completely shutting down the potent Oregon State rushing attack. The Beavers, who entered the Sun Bowl averaging 180.8 yards per game on the ground, were held to just two rushing yards on 16 rushing attempts.

Despite the impressive win, college football fans hilariously bemoaned that a proper “cereal bath” should be accompanied with milk. 

No milk?! https://t.co/EbFARkuSf7

— Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) December 29, 2023

The problem here is that Frosted Flakes just kind of slide off you. America wants to see its coaches get really dirty. https://t.co/2usrejDSvD

— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 29, 2023

Not even milk on them? If we can dump mayonnaise on a coach we certainly can cover one in milk and Frosted Flakes https://t.co/3FHZjLwbas

— Skippy Cox (@Skippy15275) December 29, 2023
