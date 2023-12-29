OFFERS
Kylie Kelce Finally Shares Her Side of Viral 'Mountain Disaster' Skiing Story

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:44 p.m.

Earlier in December, Travis and Jason Kelce got their New Heights podcast listeners laughing as they told the story of Jason's wife Kylie's first-ever ski trip, with the brothers inevitably leaving her behind to go down the mountain.

After the funny story went viral, with Jason joking about how they "left her out to dry," Kylie finally got the chance to share her perspective of the Colorado adventure, saying, "it was hot mess express down that hill."

Kylie was one of the guests for the special New Heights episode—dubbed a 'mountain disaster' in the podcast title—released on Friday, Dec. 29,  joining Jason and Travis to discuss the holidays past and present. The skiing story was brought up again after Jason pointed out that Olympic gold medalist skier Mikaela Shiffrin offered to teach Kylie the sport.

Travis asked Kylie to talk about the trip, with the 31-year-old calling out her husband for "yelling" at her—or as Jason said, "coaching." She then gave all the credit to Keelie Anderson, the wife of former Eagles safety Colt Anderson, for saving her, saying that "she is the only reason that I made it out of Aspen alive."

Kylie went on to say that she should've quit early in the ski, but admitted, "I love a challenge, and if someone's like, physically, you should be able to do this, then I can do it, and that is exactly what happened."

Throughout the trio's charming conversation, Kylie also pointed out that, while Travis said she took around 45 minutes to get down—being "generous" with his estimation—she took much longer. Even 4-year-olds were "zipping past" her on the mountain.

Kylie recalled that around 25 minutes into the ski was when Jason decided, "We're not waiting for you," with him and Travis moving ahead and letting Kylie fend for herself. Luckily, she made it down the mountain safe and sound, making the trip a hilarious story to tell other people. 

"Kylie finally getting to spill the truth behind the ski story is my roman empire," wrote one fan who loved hearing Kylie's side of the story.

Another said, "HERE TO HEAR QUEEN KYLIE SPILLIN' ALL THE TEA."

With any luck, fans will get their wish and Kylie will be back soon with more great tales to tell. 

Next: Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Inspires Bidding War for a Good Cause

