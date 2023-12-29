OFFERS
Friday, Dec. 29
Katy Perry, Prince Harry and More: Celebrities Turning 40 in 2024

Parade
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 8:48 p.m.

Break out the bubbly and cut yourself a slice of birthday cake, because some of your favorite celebrities are about to turn 40 in 2024. All born in 1984 (because that's how math works), these stars are headed for a milestone year. Katy Perry? Turning 40. Prince Harry? Turning 40. America Ferrera? Turning 40! Scroll down to find out who else from Hollywood will be blowing out a fire-hazard amount of candles this year.

Celebrities Turning 40 in 2024

Calvin Harris

IMAGO &sol News Images

Jan. 17, 1984

Olivia Wilde

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

March 10, 1984

Katharine McPhee

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

March 25, 1984

Mandy Moore

Photo by Leon Bennett&solFilmMagic

April 10, 1984

Related: Get to Know Mandy Moore's Husband and Their Two Children

America Ferrera

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

April 18, 1984

Cheryl Burke

IMAGO &sol NurPhoto

May 3, 1984

Khloe Kardashian

Photo by&colon Weiss Eubanks&solNBCUniversal via Getty Images

June 27, 1984

Related: Fans Shower Khloe Kardashian With Love After Others Comment They 'Couldn’t Recognize' Her

Gina Rodriguez

IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images

July 30, 1884

Garrett Hedlund

IMAGO &sol MediaPunch

Sept. 3, 1984

Prince Harry

IMAGO &sol Parsons Media

Sept. 15, 1984

Avril Lavigne

IMAGO &sol ZweiKameraden

Sept. 27, 1984

T-Pain

Photo by Paras Griffin&solGetty Images for BET

Sept. 30, 1984

Ashlee Simpson

IMAGO &sol NurPhoto

Oct. 3, 1984

Lindsey Vonn

IMAGO &sol eu-images

Oct. 18, 1984

Meghan McCain

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

Oct. 23, 1984

Katy Perry

IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images

Oct. 25, 2024

Related: Find Out Katy Perry's Net Worth

Kelly Osbourne

Photo by Rachpoot&solBauer-Griffin&solGC Images

Oct. 27, 1984

French Montana

Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images

Nov. 9, 1984

Scarlett Johansson

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

Nov. 22, 1984

Jackson Rathbone

Photo by Hutton Supancic&solGetty Images for SXSW

Dec. 14, 1984

Next, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Blink-182: 65 Bands and Musical Acts Touring in 2024

