Kansas State Devours Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After Bowl Win vs. NC State

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Kansas State Devours Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After Bowl Win vs. NC State

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:52 a.m.

The Kansas State Wildcats won the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday night, taking down the NC State Wolfpack 28–19. 

In doing, so they earned the distinguished honor to chow down on the bowl game’s coveted edible mascot.

The presentation of said Pop-Tart did not disappoint. 

The beloved giant mascot waved farewell to the crowd while holding a sign that read, “Dreams really do come true.” The Pop-Tart then descended into the depths one of the slots in the gigantic toaster, where it was cooked to perfection.

After being “toasted,” a legitimately edible Pop-Tart emerged out of a slot on the bottom of the toaster, where it was greeted by Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson.

Here we are... the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS

— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 29, 2023

Klieman and Johnson then each proceeded to break off a piece of the pastry and eat it.

Purple and white confetti launched from cannons in the background as the stadium erupted in applause while the Wildcats enjoyed the sweet taste of victory. 

More and more players then approached the edible mascot to get in on the action, wasting no time as they devoured the smiling pastry.

Here was the end result:

Requiem æternam dona eis, Domine pic.twitter.com/CrrMrzfB95

— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 29, 2023

Who else is counting down the days until the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl?

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: