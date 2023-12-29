OFFERS
Friday, Dec. 29
Joey Votto Had a Strangely Specific Description of Being First-Time Free Agent

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:54 a.m.

Joey Votto is looking for a new home.

The 40-year-old is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his illustrious MLB career after the Cincinnati Reds declined his 2024 contract option in November.

As the offseason crawls on and Votto still hasn’t signed with a team, the slugger hilariously referenced the 2013 movie Gravity starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney to describe the painful waiting game.

“Being a free agent is like that scene from Gravity where Sandra Bullock detaches from the Explorer,” Votto posted to X (formerly Twitter). “You’re all alone, no one is answering your calls, and you don’t know if you’ll get back to base. Your only hope is George Clooney saving you. 

“Save me, George.”

Being a free agent is like that scene from Gravity where Sandra Bullock detaches from the Explorer. You’re all alone, no one is answering your calls, and you don’t know if you’ll get back to base. Your only hope is George Clooney saving you.

Save me, George.

— Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) December 28, 2023

Votto, a six-time All-Star, will go down as one of the greatest Reds players in franchise history. He could wrap up his career on the diamond with another organization, however, after batting .202/314/.433 for Cincinnati last season.

Save him, George.

