Joe Flacco Explained Nearly Falling Asleep on Browns’ Sideline With Perfect One-Liner

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Joe Flacco Explained Nearly Falling Asleep on Browns’ Sideline With Perfect One-Liner

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:32 a.m.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco helped the franchise book its second trip to the playoffs in the last 21 years on Thursday with a 37–20 win over the New York Jets.

Early in the second half, Flacco was spotted appearing to nearly doze off on the sideline, prompting a plethora of reactions from NFL fans.

During Amazon Prime Video postgame interview after the victory, Flacco was asked about the incident, and he seemed to have already been aware that the footage had been circulating online.

When broached on his sideline snooze, Flacco comically fought back on the notion that he’d fallen asleep, but couldn’t help but laugh after seeing the video in which his eyes were closed while he sat on the bench.

The 38-year-old then dropped a funny one-liner to explain his sleepy expression.

“I guess our offense was boring me a little bit. We weren’t doing a good enough job,” he joked.

Did Joe Flacco fall asleep during the game?

The man himself answers... pic.twitter.com/t5ljkUb6qk

— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 29, 2023

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also caught up with Flacco and asked the quarterback if he was nodding off.

“I don’t know about that,” Flacco said with a smile. “I can’t believe that. I’m sure my eyes—who knows. Was it in the second half? We weren’t doing much. Credit to our defense for continuing to battle.”

The Browns scored 34 of their 37 points in the first half behind Flacco’s 296 passing yards and three touchdowns. It certainly wasn’t a lackluster first half from the former Super Bowl champ, who appeared to take a quick moment to rest his eyes while Cleveland’s defense was holding onto the lead. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: