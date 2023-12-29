OFFERS
Joe Flacco Appeared to Be Falling Asleep on Bench As Browns Crushed Jets

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:07 a.m.

Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns dominated the New York Jets during the first half on Thursday night, as the veteran quarterback exacted revenge on his former team.

The Browns put up 34 points in the first half, as Flacco racked up nearly 300 yards before halftime. 

Early into the second half, the 38-year-old looked a bit drowsy when he was sitting on the bench while Cleveland’s defense was out on the field. Flacco was sitting with his arms crossed and looked as if he was about to doze off before he rubbed his face in order to keep his eyes open.

when you throw for 300+ yards in 4 straight games and it's past your bedtime pic.twitter.com/BZEBong7JB

— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023

Flacco topped 300 passing yards for the fourth consecutive game on Thursday, but you’d barely know that based on his composure on the sideline.

Just over a month ago, Flacco wasn’t even in the league. He was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad in late November, and has since earned the starting gig, which he figures to keep as the Browns prepare to make a splash in the playoffs.

NFL fans watching the game didn’t fail to notice Flacco’s sleepy expression on the sideline, and they had plenty of jokes about the veteran quarterback.

this man has 5 kids, this is just anytime he gets to sit down for longer than 45 seconds https://t.co/xhjPj3Scbz

— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) December 29, 2023

I'm old and fall asleep at random times too. https://t.co/H6bCq6XmDP

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 29, 2023

I've never seen a more solid argument for his eliteness than bodying the Jets *literally* in his sleep https://t.co/XMW2p87c1X

— Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) December 29, 2023

Somebody put on a pot of coffee. https://t.co/6elkQtorVu

— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 29, 2023

Is there anyone more relatable in the national football league https://t.co/qDxOewkrOY

— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 29, 2023

Dozing off the second you sit down and when no one else is talking to you >>> https://t.co/AJ5sCCVuHT

— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 29, 2023
