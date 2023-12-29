OFFERS
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff's Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Jason Kelce’s Wife Roasts Eagles Star for Leaving Her in Shark-Infested Waters

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce appears to be in some hot water with his wife, Kylie, after abandoning her in shark-infested waters on vacation.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce asked his sister-in-law to give her perspective on the situation in this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast.

“In defense, she was nowhere near the shark, so I didn’t really leave her in a compromised situation,” Jason Kelce said before Kylie even had a chance to tell her side of the story.

“I was in the same water he was,” Kylie quipped. 

“Yeah but you were significantly more inland,” Jason responded.

Kylie said she had never seen her husband move so quickly when he realized there were sharks near him in the ocean.

Kylie had to set the record straight on a few things @Uncrustables

NEW KELCE FAMILY SPECIAL OUT NOW: https://t.co/OZalxFRmwP pic.twitter.com/E6iUz0t1c5

— New Heights (@newheightshow) December 29, 2023

“This man was in and out of the water because he couldn’t stay up on his board. It is the fastest I’ve ever seen the big man move when he would fall in the water and then have to get back up on his board. … He was not staying in that water. Every time he fell in, full panic to get his a– back up on that board.” Kylie added. 

After Kylie poked fun at her husband, she wasn’t quite ready to let Jason off the hook for leaving her in the water. 

“Travis, he had to paddle past me to get into the shore, and he didn’t say anything. Have you ever heard, ‘How you get away from a bear? You just have to be faster than the slowest person?’ I was his slowest person. He was like, ‘Every man for himself.’”

It sounds as if Jason owes his wife a nice dinner or two in the near future to get himself out of the doghouse. 

