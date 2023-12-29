OFFERS
Here's Why a Cleveland Clinic Cardiologist Is Warning Families About 'Holiday Heart Syndrome'

Leigh Weingus
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 12:26 a.m.

When we think about the havoc the holidays wreak on our bodies, we often think about our waistlines. The average American does indeed gain weight over the holidays, but as it turns out, packing on a few extra pounds isn't all we need to worry about.

Data shows that more people die from heart-related events between Christmas and New Year's than any other time of year. This is what cardiologists refer to as "holiday heart syndrome." But what is holiday heart syndrome, exactly? What causes it, and what can you do to prevent it? A Cleveland Clinic cardiologist breaks it down below. 

What Is Holiday Heart Syndrome?

According to Dr. Nick Ruthmann, MD, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, holiday heart syndrome is specifically when folks develop abnormal heart rhythms, including atrial fibrillation. 

"Top signs of this syndrome include racing or skipping heartbeats—these are called palpitations," Dr. Ruthmann says. "Other symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness and unexpected shortness of breath."

He warns that although Afib can present with these symptoms, it can also come on silently. "For anyone using a wearable device that can monitor heart rhythms, sometimes an alert of an abnormally fast or irregular rhythm is the first finding in folks who don’t present with symptoms," Dr. Ruthmann adds. 

Related: Afib Is the Most Common Type of Heart Condition—Here's What to Know About It

One thing to keep in mind that can be a bit confusing: Holiday heart syndrome is technically specific to the onset of heart rhythm issues, including Afib, which is particularly connected to excess alcohol intake this time of year. That said, Dr. Ruthmann explains that the holiday season is the "perfect storm" for other heart issues to pop up, including having a heart attack. 

"The symptoms I listed are specific and frequently attributed to holiday heart syndrome and heart rhythm issues, but a heart blockage or heart attack would likely present as chest pain," Dr. Ruthmann says. 

Related: Feeling the Holidays Stress? Here Are 50 Therapist-Approved Tips to Help You Feel Better

Holiday Heart Syndrome Causes and Prevention

Holiday heart syndrome, in the technical sense, is caused by excess alcohol consumption, according to Dr. Ruthmann. "With too much alcohol consumption and the onset of holiday heart syndrome, this can lead to a fast, uncontrolled racing heart that, if left unchecked, over too long a period could result in a weakened heart pump," he warns. "Atrial fibrillation also increases one’s risk of developing a clot in the heart that can move to the brain resulting in a stroke. So it’s important to be evaluated if there’s concern for holiday heart syndrome."

Related: This Is the One Thing Stroke Doctors Say You Should Absolutely Never Do

For all the joy the holiday brings, Dr. Ruthmann adds, excess stress is the price we pay for it. "Holidays are the most wonderful time of year," he says. "They’re also hectic, stressful and a very social time of year with celebrations, parties and family gatherings. Often in this context, folks may drink more alcohol than normal, increasing the risk of developing holiday heart syndrome."

To prevent holiday heart syndrome, Dr. Ruthmann recommends being aware of this condition and its association with too much alcohol consumption. "To be mindful of the amount of alcohol consumed, I recommend drinking a glass of water between each alcoholic beverage to minimize the effects of alcohol on the body," he suggests. "Sometimes folks drink more to combat the stress happening all around them during the holiday season. For this, I recommend continuing to focus on self-care, getting exercise and doing your best to eat, drink and celebrate in moderation. Step away from the hustle and bustle of family gatherings and social events. Take deep breaths, take scheduled walks, or even just step outside to the back porch or patio for a few minutes to decompress."

Of course, alcohol isn't the only cause of heart-related events during the holidays. We're also thrown off our routines, which can lead to forgetting about medication, exercising less than usual, eating more sugar and red meat and experiencing excess stress. 

"Here's what I tell my patients: Keep spirits merry and bright, but eat, drink and celebrate in moderation," Dr. Ruthmann says. "For every alcoholic drink, drink a full glass of water. For every sweet, salty or savory item added to your dinner plate, find something healthy to add as well."

Last but not least, Dr. Ruhtmann says, keep taking your meds—especially if you take medication for your heart. "No one wants a ‘Christmas Coronary’ or ‘Hanukkah Heart Attack,’" he says. "But if symptoms are addressed and treated quickly there's a great chance we'll be here to celebrate the New Year and 2024 together."

