Forget DeSantis, Disney World hits an incredible milestone

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put Walt Disney in his crosshairs in 2023. Even though the company brings billions of dollars to his state and serves as it largest single-site employer, paying well above the state's minimum wage, the Republican candidate for president tried to take down the Mouse House.

The right-wing governor made Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report his stand-in for all companies that have made diversity and inclusion part of their business model. He has also repeatedly made unfounded claims about Disney's content.

At a July campaign stop in Nevada, DeSantis reiterated his claim that Disney was “supporting the sexualization of minors.”

“It’s been very disappointing to watch this particular company, what they’ve done by advocating things like the sexualization of children," he said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger fired back at DeSantis over those claims during a television appearance.

"I don’t really want to engage in the specifics except to say that it’s not our goal to be involved in a culture war," Iger responded. "Our goal is to continue to tell wonderful stories and have a positive, positive impact on the world. You know, we are a preeminent entertainer in the world. And we’re proud of our track record there."

In reality, DeSantis' beef with Disney traces back to comments former CEO Bob Chapek made in opposition to the governor's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation. After Chapek took that stand, DeSantis went to war with Disney stripping it of its Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) and trying to paint Disney World as a struggling property.

Magic Kingdom has been sold out for the entire Christmas week. Image source&colon Joe Raedle&solGetty Images

Disney World had a massive holiday season

Over the 4th of July weekend, Disney World suffered from weak attendance. There were some reasons for that as flights were more expensive than they normally are in July and temperatures topped 100 degrees.

Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios also had lighter-than-expected crowds that weekend. But, in both cases, while overall attendance dipped slightly year-over-year at both companies' parks, the reality is that people were there, they just opted to hang out at the pool or inside air-conditioned spaces.

DeSantis has delighted in Disney's struggles and, at the box office, the company — along with every other movie company — does face some real issues. Its theme parks, however, have been a continued source of strength.

Disney World has been a continued source of strength although it faced a tough year of comps for a reason.

"Experiences operating income increased by over 30% versus the prior-year quarter, with year-over-year growth across all international sites, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, and Disneyland Resort. At Walt Disney World, we continue to manage against wage inflation and challenging comparisons to the prior year from the 50th-anniversary celebration," the company shared in its earnings report.

It has been a challenging year for Disney World, but the property has answered any questions about its health over the Christmas season.

Disney World sells out

Disney World has essentially sold every ticket available at its four Florida theme parks from Christmas through New Year's Day When you check the company's website for tickets or park reservations, it sometimes shows no availability at any park and sometimes shows tickets available at Animal Kingdom or Epcot.

Until Jan. 8, Disney World visitors need both a ticket and a reservation to visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom.

At capacity has sort of a changed meaning under Disney World's current admission system.

"So, while the old term 'at capacity' would’ve meant that the park would turn people away at the gates. The new definition of 'at capacity' means that no more Disney Park Pass theme park reservations are being distributed. Of course, there may be some very periodic availability if you refresh for half of the day, but you’ll have to get lucky," Blog Mickey shared.

One holiday week, no matter how successful, does not tell the full story. Disney has been honest that Disney World's 2023 was weaker than its 2022, but that weakness was relative given the comparisons to the post-pandemic year where pent-up demand and the 50th anniversary drove traffic to record levels.

Disney World may have the occasional soft periods, but it seems unlikely that DeSantis' "woke war" on the company has had a meaningful impact.

