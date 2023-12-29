OFFERS
ESPN’s Ryan Clark Eviscerates Broncos’ Sean Payton for Mistreating Russell Wilson

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 7:56 p.m.

The Denver Broncos apparently are moving on from Russell Wilson, the quarterback they paid a hefty price to acquire and become the answer under center in the Mile High City.

Wilson was benched Wednesday in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham, who will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark doesn’t necessarily disagree with the decision based on financial and performance factors, but he is passionately opposed to how Broncos coach Sean Payton handled the situation.

“Let’s be honest. Sean Payton has behaved as a thug since he became the coach of the Denver Broncos,” Clark said Friday on Get Up. “Immediately when he gets in the building, he starts to undercut Russell Wilson personally and professionally from his first press conference on.”

"Let's be honest: Sean Payton has behaved as a thug since he became the coach of the Denver Broncos. Immediately when he gets in the building, he starts to undercut Russell Wilson personally and professionally from his first press conference on." - Ryan Clark on "Get Up" this… pic.twitter.com/u3KxreAaIb

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

Payton famously denied Wilson of the second-floor office he occupied during the quarterback’s first year with the franchise in 2022, making it clear he wasn’t going to give the 35-year-old the VIP treatment.

“From the beginning, he walked into this building and had a point to prove when it came to Russell Wilson,” Clark said. “’You’re going to be just like everybody else. I’m going to treat you just like I treat everyone else on the team.’ 

“That’s not how it works with franchise quarterbacks.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton was blasted by ESPN analyst Ryan Clark for the way quarterback Russell Wilson was treated in Denver.

David Dermer&solAP

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 15 games before being benched. He is expected to be cut by Denver in March and become a free agent in search of his third team.

Payton, meanwhile, will be looking for a new franchise quarterback after he wraps up his first season on the Denver sideline.

“Let’s hold Sean Payton to some sort of professional accountability,” Clark said. “His behavior as the head coach of the Denver Broncos is unacceptable.”

