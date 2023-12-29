Donna Kelce Recalls Family’s ‘Home Alone’ Moment When Jason Got Left Behind on the Turnpike

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Donna Kelce Recalls Family’s ‘Home Alone’ Moment When Jason Got Left Behind on the Turnpike

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:50 p.m.

On a special holiday episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce remembered great family moments with their mother, Donna Kelce.

While guesting on the show, Donna talked about Jason's tendency to get lost as a kid, and how Travis once let himself and his parents drive away without his brother. 

The family got on the topic as they started talking about Travis being a "leash kid," which allegedly started shortly after Jason got lost at the Ohio State Fair.

Donna added, "Remember, you also got lost on the turnpike, on our way to Chicago," to which Jason replied, "I didn't get lost, I was in the place that you left me."

Related: Kylie Kelce Finally Shares Her Side of Viral 'Mountain Disaster' Skiing Story

Telling the now-funny story, Donna said that during one stop to use the restroom, she left Travis and his father, Ed Kelce, asleep in the car with Jason, or so she thought.

"I thought I saw all three heads," said Donna, but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. "Sure enough, I drove off and [Travis] immediately stood straight up and you're like, 'Jason! We left him back at the...'"

"Home Alone style," declared Jason, before Travis admitted, "I definitely could've told you before you hit the ramp onto the freeway." 

As for how they got Jason back, Ed ran back to get him rather than have them drive to the next exit to turn around. Donna alleged that Ed ran two miles, which the Kelce brothers didn't believe, as Jason joked, "The first time the story was told it was half a mile, then it went to a mile, now it's migrated up to two."

Whether or not Ed ran as far as Donna said, she added, "He was grabbing his chest. I thought he was gonna have a heart attack. I was like, 'Are you okay?'" 

One fan of the Kelce matriarch commented on the video, "My son just turned 2. Mama Kelce is my hero. I hope that one day my boy loves me as much as your boys love her. She's so awesome." 

"Mama Kelce is a national treasure," commented another.

Along with Donna, the brothers' father Ed and Jason's wife Kylie were also guests on the newest episode. 

Next: Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Teases Her New Year's Eve Plans May Include Taylor Swift

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: