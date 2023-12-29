‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Friday, December 29

Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #201 on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Connections game on Friday, December 29, 2023 New York Times

If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Friday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.



Related: Today's Wordle Answer for #923 on Friday, December 29, 2023

Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Friday, December 29

1. Certain clothes

2. Different ways to say something is awesome

3. Words that spell something specific out

4. They can all share the same second word

Related: 300 Trivia Questions and Answers to Jumpstart Your Fun Game Night



Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).

A woman is checking the time on her watch iStock

Connections Game Answers for Friday, December 29, 2023:

1. SHIRTS: CROP, POLO, TANK, TEE

2. COOL, IN '80S SLANG: BAD, FLY, FRESH, RAD

3. LETTER SPELLINGS: BEE, EX, GEE, JAY

4. _____ GEORGE: BOY, BY, CURIOUS, SAINT

How'd you do?

Did You Miss a Few Days? Let's Catch You Up With Recent Connections Answers