‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Friday, December 29
Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #201 on Friday, December 29, 2023.
If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Friday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.
Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Friday, December 29
1. Certain clothes
2. Different ways to say something is awesome
3. Words that spell something specific out
4. They can all share the same second word
Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).
Connections Game Answers for Friday, December 29, 2023:
1. SHIRTS: CROP, POLO, TANK, TEE
2. COOL, IN '80S SLANG: BAD, FLY, FRESH, RAD
3. LETTER SPELLINGS: BEE, EX, GEE, JAY
4. _____ GEORGE: BOY, BY, CURIOUS, SAINT
How'd you do?
Did You Miss a Few Days? Let's Catch You Up With Recent Connections Answers
