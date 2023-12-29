OFFERS
College Football on TV Today: How to Watch the Gator, Sun, Liberty, Cotton Bowls

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:24 p.m.

The college football bowl season will be ratcheted up another notch on Friday afternoon, as we kickoff the New Year’s Six games and some of the premier matchups outside of the College Football Playoff.

No. 22 Clemson takes on Kentucky in the Gator Bowl to begin the day in Jacksonville in a hard-nosed matchup of teams that will try to grind the opponent into submission on the ground.

No. 19 Oregon State enters the Sun Bowl in El Paso with an interim coaching staff following the departure of Jonathan Smith to Michigan State, as the Beavers take on No. 16 Notre Dame that will be without quarterback Sam Hartman and top offensive lineman Joe Alt, who both opted out of the contest.

Memphis looks to complete its first 10-win season since 2019 in a matchup with Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl, while No. 9 Missouri takes on No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl to round out the day of college football.

Here’s how to watch all of Friday’s games across the sport.

How to Watch the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

No. 22 Clemson (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Clemson vs. Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Clemson is looking to clinch its 13th consecutive season of nine wins or more, while Kentucky is eyeing the eight-win mark with Mark Stoops’s Texas A&M dalliance behind him.

How to Watch the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

No. 19 Oregon State (8-4) vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3)

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Oregon State vs. Notre Dame in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Notre Dame is looking for its eighth 10-win season since 2012, while Oregon State will try to shock college football with an interim coaching staff and several key players opting out of the contest.

How to Watch the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Memphis vs. Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield got himself off the hot seat with a nine-win regular season, but a 10th would emphatically close out a redemption season for the Tigers. For Iowa State, it’s been a disappointing year that could end on a high note with an eighth win for Matt Campbell and Co.

How to Watch the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 9 Missouri (10-2) vs. No. 7 Ohio State (11-1)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Missouri vs. Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Ohio State went 11-1, but the one loss is the only one that matters: Michigan. The Buckeyes missed out on the Playoff and will now play the bowl game without starting quarterback Kyle McCord (who’s transferring to Syracuse) and a host of others. Missouri, meanwhile, certainly wants to be in this game and should be motivated to win its 11th game in a monumental building-block year for coach Eli Drinkwitz.

