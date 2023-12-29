OFFERS
College Football Fans Roasted ESPN’s Cole Cubelic for Highlighting Player’s Homeless Stint

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:42 p.m.

No. 14 Arizona notched a 10-win season with a victory over No. 12 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday night.

After the Wildcats’ 38–24 win, ESPN sideline reporter Cole Cubelic flagged down Arizona senior defensive back Martell Irby for a postgame interview after a monster performance. Irby capped off his college career with seven tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in the victory. 

Cubelic began the questioning by highlighting Irby’s background, including a stint during which he lived in a car and worked at a gym so he had a place to shower. After four seasons at UCLA, Irby retired from football after suffering injuries in a 2022 auto accident. He returned to the gridiron as a fifth-year senior walk-on this season, and ended his college career as a team captain in the Wildcats’ bowl victory.

🥲 pic.twitter.com/qvCTChNTSU

— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 29, 2023

Cubelic’s intent seemed earnest. He wanted to highlight a player who overcame significant obstacles to enjoy success.

Some college football fans didn’t quite see it the same way on social media, though.

Arizona DB Martell Irby getting interviewed after an incredible game:
ESPN: So you were homeless, that's neat, yeah?

— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023

ESPN wishes every player was homeless

— Zona Fan (@2023Zona34670) December 29, 2023

“Congrats on the win, but remember when you lived in a Kia?!”

— 🌵Texas Tech🌵 (@TTURedRaiders1) December 29, 2023

Well now he’s living rent free in Brent Venables head 😊

— SouthpawTodd (@850elitefitness) December 29, 2023

But wait there’s more! Remember when you were so depressed you pushed away your family! Also remember you had to shower in a gym!

— Morgan Underhill (@Mohill93) December 29, 2023

You could see he didn’t like that. But, he responded so eloquently to it. Highly respect that man!

— Lincoln (@LSibbitt) December 29, 2023

Although fans had a bit of fun at Cubelic’s expense, the former Auburn offensive lineman defended himself on X (formerly Twitter) after seeing the reaction to his interview with Irby.

That's the exact context I was going for. Thanks👍🏼 https://t.co/iXhlbKZRU8

— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 29, 2023

The situation likely is much ado about nothing, as Irby seemed to appreciate Cubelic’s highlighting Irby’s perseverance. After ending the interview, Irby shook hands with Cubelic and gave him a hug.

The Wildcats, who went 1-11 in coach Jedd Fisch’s first season in 2021, now have flipped the script. Arizona should be a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 in ’24, fresh off a 10-win campaign with much of the roster expected to return to the fold.

