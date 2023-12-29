OFFERS
Chrissy Teigen Ditches Pants for Mini Shorts and Sheer Blouse on Date With John Legend

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 6:13 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are spending some quality time together after becoming parents of four earlier this year.

The pair welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine, in January, followed by announcing the surprise birth of their fourth son, Wren Alexander, via surrogate just five months later in June.

In new snapshots from Thursday, Dec. 28, the two took a break from parenting and enjoyed a fashionable night out, being spotted in matching all-black outfits while hitting the New York streets (despite the drizzling rain) and heading into famed restaurant, The Polo Bar.

In the captures, the TV personality and EGOT winner—who wed on Sept. 14, 2013—held hands while walking into a venue, reportedly in celebration of Legend's birthday, which marked 45 years for the "All of Me" singer.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model donned a pair of velvet lace-up hotpants, putting her long legs on full display, though covered in fishnet stockings. The tiny bottoms were paired with a plunging sheer long-sleeved blouse which revealed her bare chest underneath, while she accessorized the sleek look with a pair of simple, ankle-strap heels and a gold purse with tassel detailing.

Photo by Gotham&solGC Images

For beauty, Teigen chose neutral makeup with the pop of a light pink-hued lip, opting for a dark brown-colored manicure. Her honey-brunette tresses were worn down, middle-parted, in loose, tousled waves.

The "Ordinary People" crooner, for his part, made a debonaire date on his big day, as he appeared in a smooth wrap blazer and pants suit set worn over an unbuttoned satin shirt with patent leather Chelsea boots.

Happy birthday, John!

