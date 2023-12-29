OFFERS
Chris Harrison Opens Up About 'Very Toxic' Time on 'Bachelor' Franchise

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 3:47 p.m.

Chris Harrison is opening up about his time hosting ABC's The Bachelor, and the memories he's sharing aren't so positive.

The TV personality visited the Trading Secrets podcast for an episode released on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, and alleges—two years after he was removed following racism accusations—that his experience was "very toxic."

“What I went through was tumultuous. I don’t wish it on anybody,” he recalled while speaking to Bachelor Nation alum and podcast host, Jason Tartick.

“It was horrifying on a lot of levels and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through,” Harrison added, despite holding the position on the reality dating broadcast for nearly two decades, from 2002 to 2021.

Related: Chris Harrison Reveals How 'Bachelor' Controversy Affected His Health

The 52-year-old continued, expressing that, in his opinion, things could have been rectified between him and the TV network without him leaving the long-running show, however, "I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation.”

“I’m proud that I handled it the way I did, and I still look at [the show] as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels,” he went on, clarifying, “Financially, of course, it changed my life; it changed my kids’ lives.”

All in all, he noted he feels that “that’s a relationship I don’t need to be in anymore, because it wasn’t healthy,” after noting he's "grateful" that he is "gone."

Related: 'Bachelorette' Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Details Falling Out With Chris Harrison Over Hosting Gig

Harrison caught backlash following his interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay in Feb. 2021, where he defended Season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell after pictures surfaced of her at a plantation-themed college formal in 2018.

“We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” he told Lindsay, who became the first Black lead of The Bachelorette in 2017.

Despite Lindsay attempting to explain that it was “not a good look ever” to attend such a party, Harrison insisted that Kirkconnell should have a chance to defend herself, later walking back his comments and apologizing for speaking “in a manner that perpetuates racism.”

As a result, that same week, he announced he'd be stepping away from the franchise while expressing more remorse for “excusing historical racism.”

He was then officially removed, after 19 years, in June 2021.

Next: Cheryl Burke Confronts Chris Harrison for Ruining Her 'Bachelorette' Chances by Calling Her a 'Sloppy Drunk'

