Friday, Dec. 29
Browns Players Celebrate Clinching Playoff Berth With Fans After Routing Jets

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:07 a.m.

The Cleveland Browns are playoff bound for the first time since 2020—and just the second time since 2002—after a statement 37–20 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

The “Dawg Pound” was fired up after the win, and Browns players celebrated alongside the faithful fans at Cleveland Browns Stadium after punching their postseason ticket.

After the game clock expired, star tight end David Njoku, who tallied six catches for 134 receiving yards, could be seen hopping over a railing in order to soak in the victory with the fan base.

Linebackers Simone Takitaki and Mohamoud Diabate could also be seen getting up and close with the team’s loyal supporters, while cornerback Greg Newsome was snapping photos and signing autographs.

What a moment for the @Browns players and their fans! pic.twitter.com/J4UZISLxuN

— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 29, 2023

The Browns have overcome a plethora of obstacles this season, including losing key players such as Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson to injury. More than 26% of the team’s salary cap is on injured reserve, yet Cleveland found a way to get the job done.

Joe Flacco had yet another sensational game in Week 17, taking down his former team in order to help get the Browns over the line and into the playoffs.

To say that fans were appreciative of the team’s accomplishment would be an understatement, as the crowd was packed well after the game ended with celebrations going on across the stadium. 

