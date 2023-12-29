Breece Hall Puts Jets’ Critics on Blast After Loss to Browns

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Breece Hall Puts Jets’ Critics on Blast After Loss to Browns

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:02 p.m.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall had a pointed message for his team’s critics following Thursday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

“Get yall laughs in now. Ain’t gon be like this forever,” Hall posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

Thursday’s 37–20 defeat to the Browns marked the latest setback in an unexpectedly lost season for the Jets. After the Jets lost new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles tendon on the first possession of the season, the team has limped to a 6–10 record with one game left in the season.

Hall seems to be implying that the Jets’ haters will be eating their words next season when Rodgers returns to guide the team.

As for the Browns, they’ve miraculously clinched just their third playoff berth since 1999, moving to 11-5 on the year with Thursday night’s win. Cleveland has used three quarterbacks in the absence of starter Deshaun Watson, who is out for the year with a shoulder injury. The Browns finally settled in offensively with Joe Flacco, who was sitting at home as a free agent at the time of Watson’s injury, under center.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall predicts future success for his team despite a frustrating 2023 season.

Vincent Carchietta &sol USA TODAY Sports

Now Flacco, who threw for three touchdowns on Thursday night, is enjoying a career renaissance with his new team at age 38, captivating a fan base in the process.

It’s on to the playoffs for Cleveland, while Hall and the Jets look forward to better days ahead in 2024.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: