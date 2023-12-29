Booker scores 35 points, Beal returns to help Suns hand Hornets 10th straight loss, 133-119

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Booker scores 35 points, Beal returns to help Suns hand Hornets 10th straight loss, 133-119
NBA

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 29 2023, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 29 2023, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JACK THOMPSON Associated Press
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 10:34 p.m.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns, with Bradley Beal back on the court, beat Charlotte 133-119 on Friday night to hand the Hornets their 10th consecutive loss.

Beal, who missed the previous five games because of a sprained right ankle, contributed four assists in the first quarter, when the Suns went ahead for good. He finished with seven assists, six points and three rebounds in 30 minutes.

Kevin Durant, coming off a triple-double at Houston on Wednesday night, had 21 points and added 11 assists, and Booker had seven assists. Booker was 10 of 18 from the field, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Jusuf Nurkic had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Suns and Eric Gordon scored 21 points — all 7-of-12 3-point shooting. The Suns won back-to-back games for the first time since their seven-game winning streak ended Nov. 29. Since then, Phoenix had been 3-9.

The Hornets, again playing without LaMelo Ball (right ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (left calf strain), were led by Terry Rozier with 42 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Rozier was one short of his career high. Rookie Brandon Miller scored 20 points. Charlotte last won Dec. 8 at home against Toronto.

Cody Martin and P.J. Washington each had 13 points for the Hornets, Miles Bridges had 11 points and seven rebounds.

In Phoenix's 31st game of the season, it was just the second time that the Suns' "Big 3" of Booker, Durant and Beal played a full game. They played together in a Dec. 13 home loss to Brooklyn. Beal was injured in the Suns' next game against New York.

Josh Okogie (sprained right ankle) was the only member of Phoenix's regular rotation to sit out Friday.

The teams combined for 41 3-pointers and were 31 of 32 from the free-throw line.

Rozier's career high was 43 against New Orleans in 2021.

NEXT

Phoenix: Hosts Orlando on Sunday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: