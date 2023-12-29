Booker scores 35 points, Beal returns to help Suns hand Hornets 10th straight loss, 133-119

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns, with Bradley Beal back on the court, beat Charlotte 133-119 on Friday night to hand the Hornets their 10th consecutive loss.

Beal, who missed the previous five games because of a sprained right ankle, contributed four assists in the first quarter, when the Suns went ahead for good. He finished with seven assists, six points and three rebounds in 30 minutes.

Kevin Durant, coming off a triple-double at Houston on Wednesday night, had 21 points and added 11 assists, and Booker had seven assists. Booker was 10 of 18 from the field, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Jusuf Nurkic had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Suns and Eric Gordon scored 21 points — all 7-of-12 3-point shooting. The Suns won back-to-back games for the first time since their seven-game winning streak ended Nov. 29. Since then, Phoenix had been 3-9.

The Hornets, again playing without LaMelo Ball (right ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (left calf strain), were led by Terry Rozier with 42 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Rozier was one short of his career high. Rookie Brandon Miller scored 20 points. Charlotte last won Dec. 8 at home against Toronto.

Cody Martin and P.J. Washington each had 13 points for the Hornets, Miles Bridges had 11 points and seven rebounds.

In Phoenix's 31st game of the season, it was just the second time that the Suns' "Big 3" of Booker, Durant and Beal played a full game. They played together in a Dec. 13 home loss to Brooklyn. Beal was injured in the Suns' next game against New York.

Josh Okogie (sprained right ankle) was the only member of Phoenix's regular rotation to sit out Friday.

The teams combined for 41 3-pointers and were 31 of 32 from the free-throw line.

Rozier's career high was 43 against New Orleans in 2021.

